Green Hills Software to Present at RISC-V Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Hills Software, the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security and a member of RISC-V International, will present at the RISC-V Summit. Green Hills Software will participate in a panel session with other members from the RISC-V community on December 13. RISC-V Summit is a hybrid event that will take place in-person on December 13-14, 2022, in San Jose, CA and will have a virtual component. The event attracts IP and processor creators, software and system creators, and the supporting ecosystem.

Green Hills Software Panel Session



Title: It Takes a Village…to Build an Ecosystem

Presenters: Dan Mender, Green Hills Software; Amber Huffman, Google; Phil Dworsky, SiFive; Peter Lewin, Imagination Technologies; Rob Aitken, Synopsys

When: Tuesday, December 13, 3:05 PM - 3:25 PM

RISC-V has become one of the three primary processor architectures used by top semiconductor companies targeting numerous embedded markets. Dan Mender, Vice President of Business Development at Green Hills Software, will join a panel of thought leaders to explore today's RISC-V ecosystem, its trends, and ideas for future progress, especially for markets like Automotive. Green Hills Software is an industry leader in providing safe and secure software for critical embedded systems and its RISC-V offerings include real-time operating systems, development tools, and expert services.

More information about the panel is at https://riscvsummit2022.sched.com/event/1CD7N.

About Green Hills Software

Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the worldwide leader in embedded safety and security. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY®-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) to EAL 6+, High Robustness, the highest level of security ever achieved for any software product. Our open architecture integrated development solutions address deeply embedded, absolute security and high-reliability applications for the military/avionics, medical, industrial, automotive, networking, consumer and other markets that demand industry-certified solutions. Green Hills Software is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, with European headquarters in the United Kingdom. Visit Green Hills Software at www.ghs.com.

