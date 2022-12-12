Facemoji Keyboard's New Features Let Users Text With Style

Users of the content-creation app now have more ways to express themselves and bring their creativity to life

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facemoji Keyboard, the world's first content-creation keyboard with rich in-app resources, announced four new features including: Text Bomb, Big Font Text Art Generator and Text Art Community, Keyboard Skin Community, and Customizable Emoji Text Art.

"These exciting developments showcase how Facemoji is more than just a customizable keyboard – it's a place for community and creativity," said Natalia Lin, Product Lead at Facemoji Keyboard. "These new features not only inspire our users to think outside the box, but also offer additional avenues for young people to express their most genuine and authentic selves."

Each of the following features will offer new ways for users to interact within the app and with each other:

Text Bomb:

This unique and creative new feature allows users to choose various Text Bomb themes. Users can choose to send preset content of messages with symbols and emojis under different themes like "K-pop" and "Love." On some apps, users can hold down the text bomb theme, and the Facemoji app will automatically send several messages that include symbols and emojis.

Big Font Text Art Generator and Text Art Community:

Released in October on Android, Facemoji can generate big font Text Art of any word or character a user enters. Users can then share their text art in the in-app community and interact with one another. The feature is currently being explored for iOS.

Keyboard Skin Community:

Available now on Android, this in-app social feature allows users to upload the skins they design to the in-app community and interact with other users' designs via likes and comments. The feature is currently being explored for iOS.

Customizable Emoji Text Art:

Available now on iOS, users can put emojis and color blocks into existing templates or in a blank grid to create unique emoji text art. After the emoji text art is created, users can choose to save them to their favorite art collection and share with friends. The feature is currently being explored for Android.

Facemoji Keyboard has over 500 million global downloads and is available to users in 190+ countries and regions for free on Android or iOS.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is the world's first content-creation keyboard that allows users to find, design or invent the trendiest and smartest ways to express themselves. With Facemoji, users can fully customize their keyboard and create and share unique expressive designs, so every user can be a modern trendsetter in content creation.

