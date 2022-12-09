Ukrainian Ministry signs AI consumer intelligence company NWO.ai to strengthen its digital front line

Top Ai firm brought in to fight the digital information war by predicting, shaping and repelling false narratives

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NWO.ai, a leading predictive AI platform that helps prominent enterprises anticipate major changes in micro-trends, today announced its partnership with The Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security within the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

NWO.ai & OODA provide insights into areas of strategic focus, including anticipatory signals surfaced by NWO's platform

This new partnership which, marks NWO.ai's expansion into the government and national security sectors, is being coordinated in conjunction with technologist and national security experts, OODA, and is intended to support Ukraine in its efforts to maintain independence.

The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine is at the forefront of defending Ukraine and the world against a global misinformation war.

Mykola Balaban, Deputy Head of the Centre, said:

"Russia has dedicated vast resources to distort the information space and help achieve its military and geopolitical goals. Part of the strategy is to flood the world with misinformation to confuse citizens as well as business and government leaders. NWO.ai's platform is powerful, but also very user friendly, that's a rare and potent combination that makes our job easier. The technology has already proven to be helpful in our war efforts."

Pulkit Jaiswal, co-founder NWO.ai said:

"In the war for words, narrative is king and todays information battle is digital. NWO.ai's advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine continuously transforms petabytes of unstructured narrative data into intuitive, visual metrics and clear intelligence that can be used on the digital front line. Our ability to understand and bring order to massive amounts of complex data is key for all users of our platform, but we're especially proud when it helps world leaders make better informed decisions on matters of critical national and global security. In a world where fast moving narrative and language corrupt thoughts in real time it's very important to get ahead. NWO.ai is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom"

Bob Gourley, OODA co-founder & former CTO of the US Defense Intelligence Agency notes: "NWO.ai is an exciting platform because it helps decision makers keep a tight OODA loop, the cycle of observe–orient–decide–act, developed by military strategist and United States Air Force Colonel John Boyd. With so much at stake in Ukraine, we commend NWO.ai for making its technology and services available to support this mission.

NWO.ai, OODA, and The Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine work together to help provide insights into areas of strategic focus, including anticipatory signals surfaced by the NWO,ai platform. As Sourav Goswami, co-founder of NWO.ai notes, "Now is not the time for any ambiguity and it is well known that aggressors cannot live with the truth. We're proud to do our part to help promote the facts and make sure that the world knows exactly what is going on. Sitting on the sidelines simply is not an option in such times of increasing global tensions."

About NWO.ai: NWO.ai is a leading strategic intelligence platform that is revolutionizing the future of external data for enterprises. Using its proprietary artificial intelligence technology, NWO.ai is able to anticipate major changes in micro-trends, before they occur, providing companies with the critical insights needed to compete in today's ever-changing ecosystem. As organizations and enterprises continue to rely on data as part of their growth strategies, NWO.ai delivers data intelligence, culled from the most diverse data sources, that tackles major questions including the "who, what, when, and why now" for global businesses and governments. With access to more than 93 million signals at a given moment, NWO.ai is helping platform users remain at the forefront of their industry. For more information about NWO.ai, please www.nwo.ai.

About OODA: OODA helps clients identify, manage, and respond to global risks and uncertainties while exploring emerging opportunities and developing robust and adaptive strategies for the future. They are a global strategic advisory firm with deep DNA in global security, technology, and intelligence issues. OODA services include technology and cybersecurity consulting, M&A advisory and due diligence, and the firm also operates a global research team and expert network at OODAloop.com. For more information on OODA, please visit www.ooda.com.

About The Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security: The Centre was established under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine as one of the mechanisms for countering disinformation by joint efforts of the state and civil society. The Centre is focused on communication that is aiming to counter external threats, in particular information attacks of the Russian Federation. For more information about The Centre, please visit www.spravdi.gov.ua.

