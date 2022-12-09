NovoEd Recognized as an Industry-Defining Learning Solution Provider in the Brandon Hall Group's 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards

Cohort-Learning Platform Honored with 18 Medals for Its Innovations in Learning & Development, Talent Acquisition and Management, Sales Enablement, and the Future of Work

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With honors in such influential categories as Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology, Best Advance in Onboarding Technology, Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology, and Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation, NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building, is pleased to announce its 18 medals — including 14 Gold — at Brandon Hall Group's 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards. The prestigious industry recognition program showcases the initiatives of learning solution providers and their client partners that are enhancing and advancing human capital management within global organizations.

NovoEd announces its 18 medals — including 14 Gold — at Brandon Hall Group's 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards.

The awards were judged by an international panel of industry experts based on the value to the business, technological innovation, unique differentiators, technical functionality, and the measurable results of each company's initiatives.

"In a year of relentless workplace change and the heightened need for learning that builds a robust and resilient workforce, it is an honor to be recognized by Brandon Hall Group," said NovoEd Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu. "NovoEd was founded to blend passion and expertise to deliver high-impact cohort-learning experiences. To be recognized for our work alongside our client partners such as Cemex, IDEO, The Center for Global Enterprise, and Wilson Learning Corporation is a truly inspiring way to close out 2022 and plan ahead for what's to come in 2023."

NovoEd was recognized in 18 categories across the following program distinctions: Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Sales Enablement, and Future of Work:

Gold Medals

Best Advance in Corporate Wellbeing Technology

Best Advance in Social Impact Innovation

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology

Best Advance in Emerging Learning Technology

Best Advance in Software for a Training Company

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology

Best Advance in Onboarding Technology

Best Advance in an Integrated Talent Management Platform

Best Advance in Employee Engagement Technology

Best Advance in Talent Management Measurement / Business Impact Tools

Best Advance in Online Coaching Tools

Best Advance in Online Mentoring Tools

Silver Medal

Best Advance in Sales Enablement and Performance Tools

Bronze Medals

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation

Best Advance in Technology Innovation for the Remote Workforce

Best Advance in Social Learning Technology

"From our research, we know that more than half of organizations say it is critical to advance the HCM technology ecosystem to succeed in the future of work. Winners of our Excellence in Technology awards are the pace-setters in ensuring employers have the leading-edge tools they need to evolve and prosper in the challenging environment we all work in," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke.

"We are honored to celebrate the foresight and ingenuity of our Technology award winners!" said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. "More than 80% of employers are optimistic about advancing digital transformation in 2023, our research shows, and that is because these organizations and individuals are laser-focused on technology innovation."

To view the full list of 2022 Excellence in Technology Awards winners, visit https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/ .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive performance readiness at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives, reconnect teams, and achieve rapid alignment through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, it conducts studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of its offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services that aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. Visit www.brandonhall.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Christina Yu

Chief Marketing Officer

christina.yu@novoed.com

