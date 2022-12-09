Itaú Unibanco - Material Fact - Payment Of Interest On Capital

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A informs its stockholders that its Board of Directors, as of today, has approved the payment of interest on capital in lieu of the monthly dividend related to 2023, in the amount of R$0.01765 per share, with income tax withholding at a rate of 15%, resulting in net interest of R$0.015 per share, with the exception of any corporate stockholders able to prove they are immune to or exempt from such withholding, in accordance with the schedule below:

Base period Base date Date of the last trading day at B3 Credit to specific account Payment January 12/29/2022 01/30/2023 02/01/2023 February 01/31/2023 02/27/2023 03/01/2023 March 02/28/2023 03/30/2023 04/03/2023 April 03/31/2023 04/27/2023 05/02/2023 May 04/28/2023 05/30/2023 06/01/2023 June 05/31/2023 06/29/2023 07/03/2023 July 06/30/2023 07/28/2023 08/01/2023 August 07/31/2023 08/30/2023 09/01/2023 September 08/31/2023 09/28/2023 10/02/2023 October 09/29/2023 10/30/2023 11/01/2023 November 10/31/2023 11/29/2023 12/01/2023 December 11/30/2023 12/19/2023 01/02/2024

Note: Interest on capital amounts are paid equally for common (ITUB3) and preferred (ITUB4) shares.

CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

