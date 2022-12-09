THE CLASSIC LASTS. UWELL CALIBURN A3 GLAMOROUSLY CAME OUT

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned vaping brand UWELL has recently unveiled the new product of Caliburn series - Caliburn A3 pod system. It starts to be sold in the partnering stores and greeted enthusiastically by consumers.

As UWELL's first pod system product line, CALIBURN flourished once it entered the e-cig market in 2019. It has gained a good reputation and prestige with its high quality and premium taste, pushing UWELL to the leading position in vaping industry.

(PRNewswire)

CALIBURN's classic design and reliable performance were embodied in each generation of its products, winning many awards, including the best vape pods of VAPING360, the most popular OPEN POD of VAPEMAGZ AWARDS, and the best open pod system of VAPOROUND. CALIBURN series products were sold in more than 80 countries and welcomed by all users. With automatic ignition channel detection function, 15-minute fast charging, and upgraded leakage control, CALIBURN A3 is believed to elevate consumer confidence.

UWELL sincerely appreciates the feedback from the market, so the R&D team improved the inner structure for higher battery utility, making the 520 mAh battery work continuously for a longer time. They also redesigned the pod of A3 for more advanced leaking control. These considerate measures will help CALIBURN A3 to serve users better.

The automatic ignition channel detection function is a significant progression. When starting with auto-draw, the sensor will detect your inhaling action and ignite promptly, and when pressing down the button, it will turn to the button firing immediately. Once the button is released, the ignition stops immediately.

There's another humanized design—the button lock function. To avoid the false trigger, A3 added the locking and unlocking function. Disable the button ignition function by pressing the fire button twice to take it out easily in a bag or pocket. Safety and portability are the most important advantages.

CALIBURN A3 has a one more critical point of fast and smart 2A charging design. UWELL CALIBURN A3 will charge fast early and start charging stably in the remaining time. This intelligent charging control will effectively decrease the waiting time and protect the battery.

Stable performance comes from quality-assured hardware, while the authentic taste is from UWELL's patented Pro-FOCS flavor adjustment technology, which restores the e-liquid adequately.

Adherence to innovation and high quality has always been the philosophy of UWELL. The classic of UWELL and CALIBURN will last based on this principle.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UWELL