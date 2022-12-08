Vital Proteins Proudly Announces Joining the Global B Corp Movement

B Corporation™ certification will help further Vital Proteins' efforts to make a positive impact on its community, workforce, customers and the planet

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vital Proteins®, the leader in collagen*, announces it is B Corp™ Certified, joining a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact.

"Vital Proteins is proud to join a global community of businesses that are a force for good," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins. "We know that this is just the beginning for us and that we have more work to do. The beauty of becoming a B Corp is that it pushes us to stay accountable, continuously evaluate our performance and show our progress over time."

Vital Proteins is now part of a small but growing number of brands that have gained B Corp Certification, having undergone a rigorous review of its impact on its workers, customers, communities and environment. Through the B Lab™ B Impact Assessment, Vital Proteins gained insight on where the company excels most and areas for improvement.

"We welcome Vital Proteins to the B Corp community and hope it will encourage other wellness brands to follow their lead," said Lindsey Wilson, Associate Director, Growth at B Lab U.S. and Canada. "As a B Corp, Vital Proteins is committed to taking action to address some of society's greatest challenges and has already demonstrated how it is advancing these efforts."

B Impact Assessment Shows Where Vital Proteins Is Making A Difference

Vital Proteins scored higher than industry average in the treatment of its workers, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion and promoting employee well-being.

Highlights during the 2021 assessment period include:

Over 59% of managerial workers are women

Vital Proteins' lowest paid hourly worker is compensated at least 50% more than the federal minimum wage and 33% more than the state minimum wage

More than 50.8% of energy use is produced from low-impact renewable sources

Up to 74% of product and packaging materials is made of recyclable or biodegradable materials in the areas where they are sold

B Is The Beginning of Vital Proteins' Journey To Be A Force For Good

Vital Proteins recognizes there is still work to be done and is already making ongoing improvements to be a more responsible company.

This includes:

Expanding employee monthly wellness stipends beyond gym memberships to include therapy, life coaching, tutoring, financial wellness coaching and healthy food subscriptions

Offering employees two paid service days per year to give back to their communities with over 700 hours volunteered by employees in 2022 to date

Removing plastic scoops from all applicable U.S. products, with the goal to be 100% scoopless by the end of 2023

Expanding parental leave for both parents beginning in November 2022

A healthcare travel reimbursement benefit, where employees and covered dependents can receive financial support for travel 60+ miles for healthcare-related needs

Looking ahead, Vital Proteins will focus on addressing environmental sustainability through new initiatives.

To learn more, visit https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/vital-proteins-llc. You can also follow along on social media on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn for updates on our progress.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® provides premium collagen-based products that seamlessly fit into people's lives to help them move, look and feel their best. Founded in 2013, they've grown to be the leader in collagen by championing transparency, quality and clean ingredients. Today, Vital Proteins can be found in mass retailers, grocery stores, chain drug stores and natural food markets in more than 32 countries. Vital Proteins is anchored in the simple belief that Wellness is Vital, and is committed to evolve the industry to drive deeper inclusion, a better environmental footprint and increased access to nutrition knowledge. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 10/2/2022.

