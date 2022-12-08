St. Vincent Home for Children Announces Rebrand, Changes Name to The Core Collective at Saint Vincent

St. Vincent Home for Children has unveiled a new name, logo, and strategic direction that aligns with its future as an organization.

NORMANDY, Mo., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally established as an orphanage in 1850, The Core Collective at Saint Vincent is one of the earliest social service providers in the St. Louis region serving youth and families. On December 1st, 2022, The Core Collective at Saint Vincent announced its new mission, vision, and brand resulting from a visionary project beginning in August 2021.

New Vision and Mission Both the rebrand and new strategic direction are inspired by the organization's abundant history, focusing on intergenerational and transformative work through enhanced community collaboration and striving for overall well-being within the community. The vision of The Core Collective was announced: "We're a thriving community invested in the transformational power of youth," alongside its new mission: "We are on a mission to make well-being the standard for St. Louis. We improve healthcare for families, advance socioeconomic equity, and activate conscious leaders."

Joining St. Vincent in 2020, CEO Latosha Fowlkes, LCSW, spent her first year focusing on strengthening the organization from within its walls and initiated the revisioning project in August 2021. Fowlkes states, "Our organization has remained steadfast in providing support to children and families in our region for over 170 years. To ensure we continued to meet the needs of the community, we held listening sessions with community leaders and members, clients, staff, board and others and received invaluable feedback that shaped our bold new vision and helped chart our course for this new chapter in our history. The Core Collective will serve as a holistic and transformational healing hub expanding across generations within our community."

Expanded Impact The Core Collective at Saint Vincent plans to expand its impact by extending the age limit of its service population to include older youth, young adults, and intergenerational members of our community; to utilize its 22 acres of land assets to build more safe, affordable housing opportunities and aid in redevelopment efforts taking place within the community; to transform its 100,000 sq ft facility into a collaborative, holistic, and service-enriched hub providing meaningful and essential support to heal and house youth, their families, and the community through various partnerships; and to foster community well-being by inviting community members to utilize its recreational spaces such as the chapel, clay and art studio, music studio, gymnasium, soccer field, football field, and walking track.

Founded in 1850, The Core Collective at Saint Vincent is a nonprofit organization located in Normandy, Missouri, serving youth and their families. The Core Collective at Saint Vincent has updated all social media platforms and is currently developing a new website.

