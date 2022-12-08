Sony Electronics Announces Device Management Platform for the Company's Professional Display Solutions

New Cloud-Based Operational Solutions Provide Quick, Automated Device Provisioning and Flexible Remote Device Management Capabilities for Sony's Display Technologies

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics' new Device Management Platform (DMP), optimized for Sony's BRAVIA professional displays, is comprised of two solutions; one which enables remote device management and a second for secure and quick device setup and distribution. By defining a device and required applications for a given project, Sony's DMP helps Managed Service Providers (MSP) automate the display provisioning process.

These cloud-based solutions from Sony provide end-users with the ability to automate BRAVIA professional display provisioning, configuration and enrollment processes to significantly reduce time required to deploy at scale, while dramatically improving accuracy for MSP asset management tools. Additionally, the platform offers remote capabilities, making the displays easily manageable on-premises or offsite.

"With the introduction of our powerful Device Management Platform, our professional BRAVIA displays can now be quickly deployed, automated and controlled from virtually anywhere," said Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions, Sony Electronics. "This new platform not only substantially reduces installation times, resource demands and complexity for Managed Service Providers, but it helps contribute to users' sustainability goals by reducing the need for operators, technicians and support personnel to travel on-site which translates to a smaller carbon footprint."

The professional display DMP can be employed on singular installations or can provide a path for scalable provisioning across large-scale deployments. The Platform's provisioning tool can be used separately or in conjunction with the remote device management option.

The user-friendly solutions also provide valuable and granular insights such as device location alerts and on/off status, which can reduce the likelihood of, or average resolution time for, potential performance issues. With a robust set of device management tools and open APIs, MSPs can also perform remote software and firmware updates, analysis and issue resolution for Sony's professional BRAVIAs from the Network Operations Center (NOC).

Sony's Professional 4K HDR BRAVIA System-on-Chip displays, available in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 100 inches (measured diagonally), are based on a secure Android TV operating system. With the use of Sony's DMP, the displays add SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 compliant cloud management solutions, providing IT and AV professionals with additional confidence, security and peace of mind.

Sony's Device Management Platform for the company's professional display solutions is expected to be available in early 2023. For more details, please contact Sony.

Sony's Device Management Platform for the company's professional display solutions is expected to be available in early 2023. For more details, please contact Sony.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

