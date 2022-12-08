RethinkCare and PlanSource Partnership Brings Evidence-Based Care Resources to Employees, Working Parents, and Caregivers

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RethinkCare , the leading global behavioral and mental health platform for employers from RethinkFirst , today announced that its evidence-based care resources are now available through PlanSource , a leader in the benefits administration space. PlanSource customers can offer RethinkCare—including its Parental Success, Personal Wellbeing, and Professional Resilience solutions—alongside all other employee benefits to further support their employees and families across the spectrum of their behavioral health needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with PlanSource to bring RethinkCare's e-learning resources and clinical support to even more employees and working parents, caregivers, and their families," said Michael Usiak, VP of strategic partnerships and channel sales for RethinkCare. "Any PlanSource customer can add RethinkCare to their employees' offerings, giving them the hands-on skills they need to perform their best at work."

More than 3,500 employers and 5 million consumers use PlanSource to automate and streamline every aspect of their employee benefits programs. PlanSource's platform helps HR teams save up to 25% of their time that would be spent on benefits administration tasks. The PlanSource partner ecosystem includes more than 60 industry leading benefits providers, which allows employers, brokers, and consultants to continually evaluate and improve their total rewards program.

"Employees are looking very closely at the benefits offered, and a comprehensive offering really matters," said Bradley Taylor, chief strategy officer at PlanSource. "We are excited to partner with RethinkCare as a Marketplace partner to give our customers another innovative benefit to choose from."

RethinkCare is part of RethinkFirst, which provides deep clinical expertise and more than 50,000 unique content offerings through its enterprise platforms and technology solutions. RethinkCare includes three award-winning solutions in one platform, including:

Parental Success to give working parents behavioral health support for themselves and their children, including those with learning and developmental challenges.

Personal Wellbeing to help employees manage stress and learn mindfulness techniques.

Professional Resilience to help companies foster a culture of health and high performance, including resources to help neurotypical and neurodiverse employees thrive.

About RethinkCare

RethinkCare is the leading global behavioral and mental health platform from RethinkFirst supporting neurodiversity in the workplace and at home. We offer a digital experience and on-demand clinical consulting to empower employees across their parenting, personal, and professional needs. More than 550 enterprise organizations, including 30 Fortune 100 companies, rely on RethinkCare's solutions supporting members in over 120 countries.

