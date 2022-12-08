Novelis Donates $10 Million to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's "Never Settle: A Campaign for Kids"

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis Inc., the leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced it is honoring the world-class treatment and care provided to the children of its employees by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The company is making a total commitment of $10 million over five years to help Children's reach its $1 billion goal for its Never Settle: A Campaign for Kids. The effort is the largest fundraising campaign in the history of Children's and will complement a $2.4 billion investment the healthcare system made to expand its capacity to provide pediatric healthcare and improve access for generations of children over the next 100 years.

From 2018 to 2020, Novelis employees sought out Children's more than 500 times for medical needs of their children. In keeping with its vision of corporate social responsibility and sustainability, Novelis' multi-year commitment will help support access to the best care for its employees' children, as well as kids across the U.S., and will support Children's work to advance pediatric medicine.

Through this purpose-driven charitable investment, Novelis is upholding its ideals of shaping a more sustainable world together and expanding the global philanthropic footprint and mission of its parent company, the Aditya Birla Group.

"This is a historic moment for Novelis to support a campaign with the potential to transform children's medical care in Georgia and beyond," said Novelis President and CEO Steve Fisher. "Novelis' donation is a great complement to the efforts of the Aditya Birla Group Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, which has had tremendous impact to well-being by running more than 500 medical camps and 20 hospitals, treating more than one million patients and immunizing 70 million children against polio, among other achievements."

The centerpiece of the campaign is Arthur M. Blank Hospital, a 1.5 million-square-foot facility that is scheduled to open in fall 2024. It will include one tower with two patient wings and additional operating rooms, specialty beds and diagnostic equipment to meet anticipated patient needs. Arthur M. Blank Hospital will greatly expand the System's conference and simulation space to help more than 600 fellows and residents contribute to groundbreaking work.

"We share Novelis' commitment to sustainability, which contributes significantly to our team's ability to achieve optimal health outcomes for all children, and advance advocacy for the most vulnerable in our society," said Janine Musholt, President of the Children's Foundation. "As the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, it is our responsibility to serve both current and future generations of children and Novelis' generous support will help us achieve that objective."

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world's largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. Novelis had net sales of $17.1 billion in fiscal year 2022. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.

About Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

As the only freestanding pediatric healthcare system in Georgia, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is the trusted leader in caring for kids. The not-for-profit organization's mission is to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow through more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs, top healthcare professionals, and leading research and technology. Children's is one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country, managing more than one million patient visits annually at three hospitals, Marcus Autism Center, the Center for Advanced Pediatrics, urgent care centers and neighborhood locations. Consistently ranked among the top children's hospitals by U.S. News & World Report, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has impacted the lives of kids in Georgia, across the United States and around the world for more than 100 years thanks to generous support from the community.

