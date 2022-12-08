National Press Club: Statement from Austin Tice's Family on the release of Brittney Griner

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning we were happy to hear the good news that Brittney Griner has been released by the Russian government and is on her way home from the nightmare she has endured. Every time an American is released from captivity abroad it lifts our hearts in gladness for their family and loved ones. This is more evidence that where there is a will there's a way for the United States to secure the safe release and return of its unjustly held citizens.

We know the path to Austin's release starts with serious dialogue between the US and Syrian governments. We are extremely disappointed by the National Security Council's failure to act on President Biden's May 2nd directive to "meet with the Syrians, listen to them, find out what they want, and work with them (to get Austin Tice safely home)." If the US government can work with Russia, there is no excuse for not directly engaging Syria. We renew our call to Jake Sullivan and his national security team to carry out the President's orders. God willing, Austin will not spend another Christmas alone in captivity. -- Debra and Marc Tice

