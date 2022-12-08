MCRA Announces New Vice President of Reimbursement, Healthcare Economics, and Market Access

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MCRA, LLC, a leading medical device focused regulatory advisory firm and clinical research organization (CRO) integrating U.S. and International Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Trial Operations, Reimbursement and Market Access, Healthcare Compliance, Cybersecurity, Quality Assurance, and Japan Distribution Logistics (DMAH) support is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Anselmo, former Vice President of Healthcare Economics at Amwell as Vice President, Reimbursement, Health Economics, and Market Access. As focus on the medical device industry centers more heavily on reimbursement and payers, MCRA has hired Mr. Anselmo to help clients navigate this evolving landscape.

Mr. Anselmo joins MCRA from Amwell, which acquired Silvercloud Health, where he worked as the Vice President of Healthcare Economics. In this role, Mr. Anselmo navigated customer financial requirements to accelerate growth and increase revenue by guiding the implementation of payer strategies. In addition, Mr. Anselmo has held senior positions in the reimbursement and health economics space for over a decade at InfoBionic, Abbott, and United Health Group. In these roles, Mr. Anselmo has worked closely with a variety of payers and providers to contribute to expert guidance and implementation.

At MCRA, Mr. Anselmo will lead the Reimbursement, Healthcare Economics and Market Access team in providing expert consultation and implementation on reimbursement strategies to clients across all medical device therapy specializations.

David Lown, MCRA's President said "Reimbursement for medical technology has never been more complex and multifaceted. Today's integrated clinical, regulatory and reimbursement challenges present significant obstacles to the entrepreneurs and companies who look to improve patient care. With the hiring of Mike, MCRA is taking a leadership position in the medical device industry on getting innovations reimbursed."

John McDermott, Vice President of Reimbursement Strategy and Policy at MCRA, said, "Mike is a brilliant addition to our growing team. He has real-world experience identifying the value of new technologies, and he has a substantial track record of winning positive coverage decisions from payers. He looks at the challenge of commercializing new products with the eye of a health economist, which can provide great insight for our clients. We look forward to helping our clients succeed."

Mr. Anselmo said, "After the pandemic, there are increasing economic pressures on the global healthcare system and reimbursement is in the forefront of most discussions with healthcare leaders. I am honored to join MCRA at such a critical time in healthcare. Having been at several medical device and technology businesses, I have seen the value added by experienced guidance from industry experts to bring novel products to market. I love the opportunity to help companies bring lifechanging technologies to market to not only impact healthcare finances but also to improve patient quality of life."

MCRA is delighted to continue supporting innovation in the medical device industry by helping clients navigate reimbursement and payer relations in the US.

