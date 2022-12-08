Kando Partners with Communauté d'Agglomération des Portes de l'Isère (CAPI) to Protect France's Environment through Wastewater Intelligence

Kando's wastewater intelligence platform will support CAPI in its use of data to address environmental and regulatory challenges

TSUR YIGAL, Israel, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kando, a data intelligence solution provider specializing in wastewater analysis, today announced a new partnership with the Communauté d'Agglomération des Portes de l'Isère (CAPI) in the south-east of France to implement smart wastewater data management in the region and provide vital insights into events taking place in its wastewater network. CAPI's network encompasses three wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) and serves over 100,000 inhabitants.

Kando's wastewater intelligence solution supports municipalities and governmental authorities by enabling them to detect events in the wastewater network, track the source of these events, and communicate their impact to all relevant network stakeholders. CAPI has adopted Kando's solution in order to effectively generate data-driven insights which can support environmental protection initiatives in the region while ensuring compliance with regulation.

"Kando's solution has demonstrated its ability to analyze events in full, tracking event details such as content, duration, and frequency," said Stéphanie Guillermard, Head of Expertise and Studies, CAPI. "This granular analysis, combined with knowledge of our networks, will enable us to go back to the source to investigate events and find the most relevant treatment solutions."

Kando's collaboration with CAPI is its first long-term partnership in France and paves the way for further collaboration with France's water utilities. The company has long-term partnerships with numerous municipalities in the US, Europe, and beyond, with an established track record of generating tangible returns for its partners and customers. Kando's global expansion serves as a testament to the importance and effectiveness of Kando's technology and the impact it has been making around the world.

"We are excited to partner with CAPI and assist in its efforts to foster innovation in its wastewater networks," said Malorie Dreyfus, Regional Sales Director, Kando. "We look forward to witnessing the impact of our partnership, as we protect more and more assets and help water utilities bolster their ability to comply with environment and health regulations."

About Kando

Kando provides a wastewater intelligence platform that uses data from wastewater to support public health and the environment. It leverages IoT, original algorithms and artificial intelligence technologies. By detecting anomalies and public health threats and communicating their impact in real-time, Kando enables utilities and municipalities to gain insight and control over their wastewater networks. Through using data to keep the world's sewage systems high-functioning and efficient, Kando helps save economic and environmental resources while bolstering public health. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Israel with entities in the UK, US and Australia. https://www.kando.eco/

About CAPI

The communauté d'agglomération des Portes de l'Isère (CAPI) is a French urban community, located in the department of Isère, and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Created in 2007, it serves 22 municipalities and more than 108,709 inhabitants. A territory with high potential, CAPI today represents the second agglomeration of Isère and the second urban and economic center of the department.

