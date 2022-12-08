iSportsmanX: AcXess the Outdoors with Ease

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iSportsman.net has previously served as a landing page for the bases we proudly support, listing all iSportsman DoD managed locations and administrative contact information while providing a simple, non-interactive map. In mid-December, iSportsman will elevate their dot-net site to offer users a modern, comprehensible, and interactive experience. iSportsmanX is one of the many new features that will be available on the re-designed iSportsman website.

iSportsmanX is a free new service available to both iSportsman users and the public. It is a search optimization tool created specifically to return results on outdoor activities. Inspired by the nomadic lifestyle of service members and their families, iSportsmanX is designed to reconnect those always on the move with the outdoor communities they enjoy.

With iSportsmanX, users can identify what activities are available in any given area. For example, duck hunters can use iSportsmanX to see if their new station offers group blind rentals, while enthusiastic ATV riders can find trails to utilize near their base. For hiking, hunting, horseback riding, watersports and more, iSportsmanX will provide users with better awareness of the outdoor opportunities offered at their current location or destination.

iSportsmanX and the dot-net site re-design are only the most recent solutions iSportsman is creating for the over 500k users they serve. To unify activities from the full suite of iSportsman services — such as iSportsmanGX, which has served the U.S. military across all branches since 2009, and iSportsmanARX, which launched in 2022 to provide high quality service to public hunters and landowners — iSportsmanX will be a comprehensive search tool for all branches of the military, veterans, civilians, and others.

iSportsman is currently seeking participants for their open-beta testing of the iSportsmanX service. Follow this link to receive an email notification when iSportsmanX goes live and to offer feedback regarding the activities you are interested in finding.

About iSportsman: isportsman is the leading recreational program management solution in the nation, serving as the enterprise-level provider for the U.S. Army's and U.S. Air Force's hunting, fishing and firewood permit sales programs, as well as providing services to the U.S. Marine Corp, Army National Guard, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services. Visit isportsman.com for more information.

