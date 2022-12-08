Irish communications technology company Spearline acquires Callstats from 8x8

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearline, a leading global provider of communication testing technologies based in Co. Cork, Ireland, has acquired Callstats analytics, diagnostics and optimization technology for WebRTC from 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) for an undisclosed sum. 8x8 is headquartered in California, USA.

This acquisition will enable Spearline to utilise Callstats' proprietary technology to provide the best in class solution for testing and monitoring critical business telecommunication services for its global client base. Spearline's solutions provide businesses with the tools needed to improve and accelerate their customer experience.

This deal will further expand Spearline's existing product suite, and follows the company's acquisition of the Israeli-based communications solutions provider testRTC in November of last year.

Matthew Lawlor, Co-Founder and CTO of Spearline said: "Our acquisition of Callstats represents a huge step forward for Spearline. The integration of the Callstats patented technology, alongside our earlier acquisition of testRTC, confirms Spearline's position as the world's number one provider of communication testing technologies. We provide our customers with an all-encompassing solution that no other vendor can offer, and we have a team of world class experts to continue our development into the future."

Victor Belfor, Global Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at 8x8 said: "We are committed to helping enterprises around the globe reduce costs while also achieving high return on investment with our single-vendor platform. We are continuing to focus our innovation on our highly differentiated 8x8 XCaaS cloud communications and contact center solution, and believed Callstats was a better fit for Spearline's capabilities."

Spearline was founded in 2003 by Kevin Buckley and Matthew Lawlor and currently employs over 200 people worldwide, with offices in Ireland and India. Spearline counts 80% of the companies in Gartner's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) Magic Quadrant as customers.

