Identity Automation to Participate in K12 SIX Webinar on Making Districtwide Multi-Factor Authentication a Reality

Complimentary registration still available for the December 14 event

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , the digital identity platform for education, today announced it's slated to serve on a panel of speakers during a webinar hosted by the K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX) at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The event is free, and registration is available here any time.

Titled "Options Equal Adoption: The Secret to Making Districtwide MFA a Reality," the webinar includes the following featured speakers:

Doug Levin - National Director of K12 SIX

Jon Hurley - Assistant Superintendent of Technology, Dallas (TX) Independent School District

Kevin Satterfield - Senior Architect (Authentication) at Identity Automation

Schools are a frequent target for ransomware attacks, resulting in skyrocketing cybersecurity insurance premiums and a higher bar for coverage that often includes MFA mandates. The speakers will offer attendees numerous insights surrounding the implementation of Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in K-12 settings, including how to proactively identify which of your users are at risk and how to enhance security with flexible MFA. They'll also discuss the implementation of best practices to comply with today's ever-increasing number of cyber insurance provider mandates.

The full webinar description and registration are available at https://www.k12six.org/mfa-options.

About K12 SIX

The K12 Security Information eXchange (K12 SIX) is the only national non-profit organization solely dedicated to protecting the U.S. K-12 community – including school districts, charter schools, private schools, and regional and state education agencies – from emerging cybersecurity threats.

K12 SIX operates as an enhanced information sharing and analysis center (ISAC) for the K-12 education sector, facilitating the sharing of actionable threat intelligence with its membership. In addition, K12 SIX offers its members security training, access to virtual CISO services, leadership opportunities, and much more . A member of the Global Resilience Federation , K12 SIX leverages decades of cross-sector information sharing experience and expertise from the financial services, legal, health, and energy sectors. Visit www.k12six.org .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation provides identity and access management (IAM) solutions for K-12 and higher education. Its flagship platform, RapidIdentity, safeguards learning environments, maximizes instructional time, and minimizes the load on Information & Educational Technology teams. Technology leaders turn to RapidIdentity for its best-in-class security capabilities, time-saving automation, and flexible approach to managing digital identities. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Identity Automation is trusted by Chicago Public Schools, Miami-Dade County School Districts, Dallas ISD, Houston Community College, and hundreds of other institutions. To learn more about partnering with Identity Automation, visit www.identityautomation.com .

