The Eagle Academy Foundation Career Pathways Expo

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF), a leader in championing and supporting the education, preparation, and success of young men of color throughout New York City and beyond, will host its first-ever Career Pathways Expo on Friday, December 9, from 9am-1pm. The event is in collaboration with Harlem Community School District 5 and will welcome high school juniors and seniors from secondary schools to speak directly with a variety of professionals to explore a range of industries, career pathways, training programs and employment opportunities – especially those underrepresented by people of color. Sponsored by New York Life Insurance Company, the Career Pathways Expo will feature over 30 exhibitors from 10 career clusters representing 51 of the 79 career pathways. The event will be held at Frederick Douglass Academy at 2581 Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Blvd.

"The intentions of the Career Pathways Expo are two-fold. One part is discovery and awareness, and the other is activation. We want every student attending this inaugural event to understand the broad spectrum of education and everything it has to offer. We want students to internalize the endless pathways they can pursue post-high school graduation towards a sustainable future career and upward socioeconomic mobility. When you know better, you do better. This event creates the platform for students to empower themselves to make informed and promising decisions on the next chapter in their journey," EAF President and CEO Donald M. Ruff, Jr. said."

The Career Pathways Expo itself is a signature event of the Eagles Soaring Beyond (ESB) Initiative which was conceived by the Foundation's new President and CEO, Donald M. Ruff, Jr. An innovator constantly at the forefront of creating immersive and educational experiences that engage young people, Mr. Ruff was also the trailblazer behind the first of its kind, annual All-Male College Fair which has historically aided thousands of young men across NYC to understand and engage in the college application and acceptance process. This latest event, The Career Pathways Expo follows in that same vein, connecting youth to post-secondary resources that they otherwise might not be able to access. Eagles Soaring Beyond has attracted significant community support, and is powered by generous, mission-driven supporters such as Altman Foundation, the Bloomberg Philanthropies, Robin Hood Foundation, and Tiger Foundation.

About The Eagle Academy Foundation:

The Eagle Academy Foundation's mission has been to change and elevate the life trajectories of young men of color throughout the five boroughs of New York City and Newark, NJ for over 17 years. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers at-risk inner city young men to realize their academic and civic potential with quality immersive learning experiences and proven community-based practices that address shortfalls in public education. The Foundation is led by its President and CEO, Donald M. Ruff, Jr. who was a member of the founding team of administrators at the Eagle Academy for Young Men in the Bronx, the first school in the Foundation's network of innovative all-boys public schools in New York City. Since opening in 2004, the Eagle Academy network has grown to encompass a total of six schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Newark, Harlem, and Staten Island and is expanding its vision nationally. For more information, visit eafny.org and follow The Eagle Academy Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

