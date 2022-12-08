Discovery Behavioral Health Opens Treatment Center for Eating Disorders in Milwaukee

Center For Discovery Provides Outpatient and Residential Treatment

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, has opened a new, 48-bed facility in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Located in a seven-story high-rise, the facility will offer programs for adults under the Center For Discovery (https://centerfordiscovery.com/locations/milwaukee-wi/) brand name.

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health) (PRNewswire)

"Discovery Behavioral Health is helping to fill Wisconsin's significant need for mental health services."

Staffed by healthcare professionals and support personnel, the center offers both outpatient and residential care, and is conveniently located in either walking distance or a short bus ride from leading higher education schools, including Marquette University, University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Milwaukee Area Technical College. The facilities include group and individual treatment meeting rooms, café seating for meals and a full-size commercial kitchen.

The center will be headed by seasoned behavioral health executive Amanda Vogt, CEO, who previously worked for 22 years at Rogers Behavioral Health. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, and her master's degree in social work from Aurora University. "Eating disorders are a specific type of behavioral health disorder that require specialized clinical interventions. Today, as we continue with the demand for mental health that have continued to surge since the pandemic, we are committed to being good partners in the community by building relationships with patients and their families as well as fellow healthcare professionals. We are eager to support and work with the people in this region, throughout Wisconsin and surrounding states," says Vogt.

State Senator LaTonya Johnson (D - 6th Senate District) stated, "Discovery Behavioral Health is helping to fill Wisconsin's significant need for mental health services. Our state has 859,000 adults with a mental health condition - many of them without good treatment options. In these turbulent times, accessibility to mental health services is vital to give people every opportunity to build better lives, healthier families, and stronger communities."

Dr. John Peloquin, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Behavioral Health said, "I'd like to thank Governor Tony Evers, his staff and the people at Wisconsin Department of Health Services for their guidance as this service was established. We look forward to working with them in the future to understand and address the State's needs."

Discovery Behavioral Health President & CEO John Peloquin notes, "For 25 years, Center For Discovery has provided compassionate and evidence-based treatment to those in need. We are pleased to expand access to quality care with our newest facility in Milwaukee."

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome driven healthcare accessible and affordable since inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric and addiction medicine, TMS, virtual and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 154 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities, and a caring community – for life - because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact:

Greg Ptacek

PR | Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc.

323-841-8002 mobile

gPtacek@discoverybh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health