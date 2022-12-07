Thailand, Taiwan and Japan markets lead the nominations for Agoda Gold Circle Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Travel Platform, Agoda, has today announced the winners of its coveted 14th annual Agoda Gold Circle Awards (GCA). With travel markets opening up to international travel worldwide, this year's Gold Circle Awards have been presented to more than 2000 properties in 41 markets. For the fourth consecutive year, Thailand retained its top spot with Taiwan soaring to the second spot, followed by Japan. India entered the Top 10 list for the first time while South Korea, Malaysia, United States, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam retained their spots in the top ten rankings.

In addition, mainland China has the highest number of properties that won awards for four consecutive years, followed by Philippines, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Maldives, Vietnam, Indonesia, and South Korea.

Every year, the awards are presented to properties who have proven their place among the best, providing excellent value, pricing, service excellence and flexibility to guests. These hotels have worked proactively with Agoda to meet the constantly evolving opportunities open to partners and have not only set new benchmarks for themselves but also for the industry.

"Year on year, The Gold Circle Awards have given Agoda the chance to recognize partners who are expanding the boundaries of service and hospitality and also collectively move the industry forward in catering to evolving customer demands. In its 14th year, The Gold Circle Awards also continues the tradition of helping Agoda teams globally to evaluate changing industry dynamics, create improved products and services, and better drive our innovation practices," said Liyana Jamil, Vice President of Partner Services, Agoda.

Winners will be featured on Agoda's dedicated landing page (available on 1-31 December 2022) and honored with a digital Gold Circle Award badge, along with Agoda Growth Express (AGX) credits, a special credit to boost marketing on the website. In an ongoing partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Agoda has made a donation to plant 5,000 trees on behalf of all GCA winners worldwide. This is a continuation of an idea that started two years ago to replace plastic gifts and raise awareness of environmental issues.

Ranking of top 10 winning countries and regions:

Thailand – 246 properties Taiwan – 209 properties Japan – 198 properties South Korea – 186 properties Malaysia – 174 properties United States – 154 properties Indonesia – 123 properties Philippines – 107 properties India – 95 properties Vietnam – 90 properties

Download the complete list of winners here .

