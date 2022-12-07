Seattle CEO Receives Top Industry Honor

TRInternational's Megan E. Gluth-Bohan accepts 2022 Distributor of the Year award

from the National Association of Chemical Distributors

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Megan E. Gluth-Bohan, owner and CEO of the Seattle-based chemical distributor TRInternational, was recently recognized with two prestigious honors for leaders in her industry.

In November, she was named Distributor of the Year by the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) for "her authority on key policy issues facing the industry [and] her ability to create lasting connections" as a CEO.

"I am humbled by this honor," Megan shares. "I have such admiration and respect for my colleagues in this industry, and I feel so proud to call them my peers."

As a NACD member, Megan has served on several NACD committees and is a dedicated advocate for enhancing policy and regulatory outcomes for the industry. Megan served as a key spokesperson this year as the industry faced significant ocean cargo and shipping challenges. Currently, Megan serves as the first female member of the NACD Board's executive committee and was just elected Vice Chair.

"I am proud to be of service to the NACD and our members," Megan says. "We all serve the most basic and vital parts of our economy and our communities. The NACD has demonstrated a tireless commitment to our work together, and I am thrilled to foster that partnership and carry out their vision for years to come."

Earlier this year, Megan was named by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) as one of 2022's Women 2 Watch , an annual list recognizing the 50 fastest growing women-owned companies within their membership.

Megan is dedicated to diversity in all areas of business, and TRI is the largest LGBTQ-owned company (by revenue) in the Puget Sound region. TRI's hardworking team has also developed an industry-wide reputation for its seamless customer experience, and the company has been recognized as one of the region's middle market Fast 50, as well as one of the highest-earning and fastest-growing women-owned businesses in the Puget Sound area.

Raised in a working-class family in the Midwest, Megan graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in history. She obtained a law degree from the University of St. Thomas and worked primarily on cases in the civil litigation space before joining TRI in 2012 as the company's first general counsel. She later became TRI's president and then the company's second-ever CEO.

About TRInternational

Founded in 1994 with headquarters in the Pacific Northwest, TRInternational is a supplier of raw materials in all sectors — pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, cosmetics, food additives and more — and works closely with manufacturers across the globe. With satellite offices around the world, TRI is known for its exceptional, hands-on customer service, commitment to supply chain diversification through creative sourcing solutions and its expertise in importing and exporting, regulatory management and custom manufacturing. TRI cares deeply not only for its customers, but for its staff and the greater community, fostering a work culture dedicated to good character, resiliency and social good.

About NACD

The National Association of Chemical Distributors and its over 400 member and affiliate companies are vital to the chemical supply chain, providing products to over 750,000 end users. NACD members are leaders in health, safety, security and environmental performance through implementation of Responsible Distribution, established in 1991 as a condition of membership and a third party-verified management practice. For more information, visit www.nacd.com .

