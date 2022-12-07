MedRhythms Recognized for Advancements in Prescription Digital Therapeutics from CB Insights, Reuters Events Pharma and Fast Company

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today announced that, for the second year in a row, MedRhythms has been named to its annual Digital Health 150 , a list that showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies. This recognition comes a week after MedRhythms received the Most Valuable Digital Therapy award at the Reuters Events Pharma Awards ceremony and less than a month after MedRhythms was named a Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech honoree for the progress that the company has made on its products and their potential to improve access to high quality care.

"From reimagining clinical care, to leveraging tech like AR/VR to improve surgical training, this year's Digital Health 150 winners are transforming the future of healthcare with digital technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "This increasingly global cohort, representing more than 18 countries across five continents, is not only driving better patient outcomes, but making healthcare more accessible. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact and continued success of this year's winners."

"Being recognized as a leader in the industry by CB Insights, Reuters Events Pharma and Fast Company is an incredible honor and is a testament to our entire team's commitment to our mission to positively impact the lives of those living with neurologic injury and disease," said Brian Harris, CEO and Co-Founder of MedRhythms. "These recognitions serve as validation of our team's progress to date and, more importantly, as motivation to keep advancing as we push the envelope in healthcare by building next-generation neurotherapeutics that leverage the power of music to bring important interventions to patients around the world."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team selected these 150 winners from a pool of over 13,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores , market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed over 3,000 Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of digital therapeutics across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. In 2021, MedRhythms announced an oversubscribed Series B financing round of $27M co-led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. Since raising the Series B financing, MedRhythms has announced that the company has entered into collaborations with Universal Music Group (UMG) , the world's largest record label for music content and data, and Biogen , one of the first global biotechnology companies. MedRhythms' most advanced product, which addresses gait impairment in chronic stroke, received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this year, MedRhythms finalized a worldwide licensing agreement worth up to $120M with Biogen for the company's second product, which targets gait impairment in multiple sclerosis. In addition to these two assets, the company has a strong pipeline in large markets with high unmet needs and is conducting feasibility studies in collaboration with some of the world's leading clinicians and researchers.

Quick facts on the 2022 Digital Health 150:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, this year's Digital Health 150 winners have raised around $5.6B in equity funding across 378 deals. This includes approximately $1.6B raised across 85 deals in 2022 YTD alone.

Unicorns : This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader drop in new unicorns across sectors in 2022 . : This year's list includes only 5 unicorns with a $1B+ valuation, around 3% of the total list. For comparison, last year's list contained 17. This tracks with a broader

Global Reach: Winners in this year's Digital Health 150 span 18 countries across 5 continents. A quarter (25%) are headquartered outside of the US — the most in the history of this list. While the US still leads, the UK comes in second with 9 winners, followed by Canada with 5 and Brazil with 3.

About MedRhythms

MedRhythms is pioneering the development of next-generation neurotherapeutics designed to improve walking, mobility and related functional outcomes via a proprietary, patented technology platform. The company's platform combines sensors, software, and music with advanced neuroscience to target neural circuitry. The company is developing a pipeline of digital therapeutics across a range of neurological conditions, including stroke, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. The company's pipeline product for chronic stroke walking deficits received Breakthrough Device designation in 2020 and the company raised a Series B financing round in 2021 led by Morningside Ventures and Advantage Capital. MedRhythms is headquartered in Portland, Maine. For more information, visit www.medrhythms.com .

MedRhythms Forward-Looking Statements

