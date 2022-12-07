Congruence Therapeutics to Present at the January 2023 Biotech Showcase in San Francisco

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congruence Therapeutics, a biotechnology company working at the interface of computational and experimental drug discovery to design novel small molecules for diseases of protein misfolding, announced today that Congruence's CEO, Dr. Clarissa Desjardins, will present a corporate overview at the Biotech Showcase 2023 meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 3:30 PM. The Biotech Showcase Conference is taking place in San Francisco in parallel to the J.P. Morgan (JPM) 41st Annual HealthCare Conference.

The Company will be available to meet potential partners, collaborators, and investors. One-to-one appointments may be requested as follows:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ The Biotech Showcase partnering platform:

https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) partnering platform:

About Congruence Therapeutics

Congruence Therapeutics is a drug discovery company that is uniquely harnessing the power of innovative fields such as protein dynamics, biophysics, machine learning, AI, and computational chemistry to advance drug discovery. Our ground-breaking discovery engine, RevenirTM, can reproduce the pathogenic state of disease and discover functional allosteric and cryptic pockets with an unprecedented timing and hit rate. RevenirTM sees proteins in ways others have been unable to see - in their full dynamic state.

For more information, please visit www.congruencetx.com.

Company Contact

Tanya Borsuk

EVP of Corporate and Business Development

tborsuk@congruencetx.com

Media Contact

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

Congruence Therapeutics logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Congruence Therapeutics