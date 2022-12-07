Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) Investigation

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims against Solid Power, Inc. ("Solid Power" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SLDP). Investors who purchased Solid Power securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/sldp.

The investigation concerns whether Solid Power violated federal securities laws.

On November 29, 2022, Solid Power abruptly announced the resignation of Douglas Campbell as Chief Executive Officer and from the Company's board, effective immediately. On new of Campbell's resignation, DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky downgraded Solid Power's stock to Neutral from Buy. On this news, Solid Power's stock price fell $0.62 per share, or 14.45%, to close at $3.67 per share on November 30, 2022.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Solid Power securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

