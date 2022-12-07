AOT Technologies Releases Version 5.0 of formsflow.ai, Packed with Powerful New Features

New release supports multi tenancy, internationalization, draft submissions, and other features designed with usability in mind

VICTORIA, BC, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AOT Technologies today announced Version 5.0 of formsflow.ai, an open-source, low-code platform that empowers organizations to rapidly build business applications with little to no programming skills. The latest release adds multi-tenancy, internationalization, and draft submissions, among other features designed with usability in mind.

AOT Technologies (CNW Group/AOT Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Since 2020, software development leaders across public and private sectors have relied on formsflow.ai to design web forms, map workflows, and perform data analysis that drives their organizations forward. With this new release, AOT Technologies furthers its mission to deliver low code solutions alongside clients like the Government of British Columbia Ministry of Citizens' Services and Ministry of Finance by adding new capabilities that enable a richer, more productive user experience.

"We've been listening carefully to present and potential users, and adding features that will have the most impact," said Zachary Woodward, AOT Technologies' new vice president of digital transformation services. "We continually strive to make the platform as useful and powerful as it can be, and we look forward to seeing how these improvements drive tangible business results for our customers."

Version 5.0 is now available for all formsflow.ai users and includes the following feature updates:

Multi-tenancy Support : Version 5 provides multi-tenancy, in which one installation can be logically separated among various tenants, each with its own authorization. Each tenant gets a distinct URL that includes space for form design, workflows, and analytics. This enables central management of the platform while allowing each tenant to operate independently.

Internationalization : Users can now select their preferred language for creating forms and workflows with initial support for French, German, Dutch, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Bulgarian with more to follow.

Draft Submissions: The system now auto-saves data, which allows users to save their forms as draft submissions and return to them later.

In addition to these major new features, the release includes minor features, bug fixes and other performance enhancements. See the full list of feature updates here .

About AOT Technologies

AOT Technologies is an award-winning global software development company and creator of formsflow.ai , an open source, low-code platform that integrates intelligent forms, decision-making workflows, and powerful analytics. Visit www.aot-technologies.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AOT Technologies