Six Pillars Partners and Merit Capital Partners Acquire and Merge Red Square Agency with Foundry to Form Good Giant

DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Pillars Partners announced today that in June of this year it led the recapitalization and merger of two independent marketing agencies, Red Square Agency and Foundry, forming Good Giant. The transaction was completed in partnership with Merit Capital Partners and active owners and managers, Rich Sullivan, Jr. and Jim Bauserman.

As a newly combined platform, Good Giant is the largest gaming-focused creative agency in the country. Good Giant provides comprehensive and reoccurring digital and traditional marketing services on a retained basis, often acting as the outsourced marketing arm for its clients. Outside of gaming, Good Giant selectively works with brands in healthcare, consumer packaged goods, finance and technology.

Teddy Saltzstein, Managing Director of Six Pillars Partners, said, "We, alongside our long-time partner Merit, are fortunate to partner with Rich Sullivan and Jim Bauserman. Both thoughtfully scaled premier marketing agencies each with a unique and differentiated service offering tailored to the same high-velocity, nuanced gaming vertical. But more importantly, and something that jumped off the page immediately to us, is they are great people who are intentional about doing the right thing and passionate about growth through investment in people, process and technology. These qualities are manifested in not only the Good Giant name itself but also how the company serves its clients."

Red Square Agency was founded by Richard Sullivan, Sr. in 1977 in Mobile, Alabama. In the past decade, Red Square has added offices in Chicago, Illinois and Tulsa, Oklahoma and accumulated a diverse portfolio of clients. Founded in Reno, Nevada in 1993 by Jim Bauserman, Foundry has represented a broad portfolio of clients, including gaming titans and non-gaming clients.

Good Giant is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama with additional offices in Chicago, Illinois, Reno, Nevada, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Select clients include Agua Caliente Casinos, Caesars Entertainment, Cherokee Nation Entertainment, Coeur d'Alene Casino, Fanduel, Flipboard, Foxwoods Resort Casino, Hard Rock Casinos, Hilton Worldwide, Inn of the Mountain Gods, Patreon, Reno Rodeo, Rivers Casinos, Snickers and Wind Creek Hospitality. More information is available at http://www.goodgiant.com.

Six Pillars Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm led by business founders and operators that are focused exclusively on partnering with companies who embody their core values. Specializing in working with companies equally driven by financial success and a thriving culture, Six Pillars Partners seeks to create growth and increase value for all stakeholders.

Six Pillars continues to pursue investment opportunities in founder-owned, business services companies with $5mm to $30mm of EBITDA. For more information on Six Pillars Partners, please visit http://www.sixpillarspartners.com.

