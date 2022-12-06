CCRM Fertility Acquires RADfertility

Leading fertility treatment network expands world-class fertility operations and services to Delaware market

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced the acquisition of RADfertility, a fertility center with six board certified reproductive endocrinologists and three offices in Delaware, including Newark, Wilmington and Dover. The extension of RADfertility accelerates CCRM Fertility's growth plans along the Mid-Atlantic and brings its world-class proprietary reproductive medicine expertise to RADfertility offices and patients. CCRM Fertility will now serve 12 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

CCRM LOGO 2021 Updated (PRNewsfoto/CCRM) (PRNewswire)

Since its founding in 1987, CCRM Fertility continues to provide the most advanced fertility research and treatments, consistently invests in leading technologies and achieves some of the highest in vitro fertilization (IVF) live birth rates in the U.S. By bridging world-class care with exceptional convenience, its national network of leading fertility doctors offers a personalized approach to all patients even as it expands into new markets at a rapid rate.

"By adding RADfertility to the CCRM Fertility network, we can help transform even more lives through exceptional fertility care," said CCRM Fertility CEO Bob LaGalia. "We are confident RADfertility's dedicated team of fertility experts will continue to bolster our efforts to bring quality care, advanced solutions and safe practices to more patients in the Mid-Atlantic area. Our combined commitment to provide personalized and state-of-the-art care solidifies CCRM Fertility as one of the biggest and most innovative fertility clinics servicing North America."

CCRM Fertility specializes in pioneering fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third-party reproduction and egg donation. The incorporation of RADfertility unites the companies' leading research and scientific methods, cutting-edge laboratories and access to a network of award-winning physicians to full suite of reproductive services strengthening CCRM Fertility as a trailblazer in the field of fertility.

"We are thrilled to become part of the CCRM Fertility network and to continue offering outstanding fertility care services to our community," said Barbara A. McGuirk, M.D., who founded the practice as Reproductive Associates of Delaware in 1995 and will continue to serve as Director of Reproductive Surgery at RADfertility.

"The IVF laboratory technology and advances developed by CCRM are truly the best in the world, and will now be directly available to our patients," stated Ronald F. Feinberg, M.D., Ph.D., who founded and has been Director of RADfertility's IVF program since 1997. Dr. Feinberg will also serve as RADfertility's Chief Medical Officer.

About RADfertility

Since 1995, RADfertility has provided state-of-the-art and integrated fertility care throughout Newark, Wilmington, and Dover, Delaware and surrounding communities. With six board-certified reproductive endocrinologists - Drs. Barbara McGuirk, Ronald Feinberg, Wendy Schillings, Annette Lee, Julian Gingold, and Erin Wolff - and top tier clinical, lab, and administrative teams, RADfertility will continue its tradition of highly successful outcomes and compassionate care. To learn more about RADfertility, visit www.radfertility.com

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM serves 12 major metropolitan areas with 36 locations across North American, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Delaware. Denver, Houston, New Jersey, New York, Northern Virginia/D.C., Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, a focused women's health company that strategically operates, affiliates, or invests in businesses that drive better outcomes and experiences for patients for every milestone and moment of her healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCRM