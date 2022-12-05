NEW BRAND, OSHEN, LAUNCHES FIRST MAKEUP CASE MADE WITH RECYCLED OCEAN-BOUND PLASTIC

Already the IT holiday gift for beauty lovers

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSHEN has launched the first makeup storage case made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. Sourcing materials from Oceanworks, the leader in responsible plastic, the OSHEN Makeup Case is 32% recycled ocean bound plastic. Combining style, function and sustainability, the OSHEN Makeup Case is the perfect gift for makeup lovers.

OSHEN Makeup Case. The IT gift for makeup lovers. The first makeup case made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. Available in matte white and gunmetal silver or dusty pink and rose gold. Limited availability at www.oshenco.com. (CNW Group/OSHEN) (PRNewswire)

The case holds up to 200 pieces of makeup/tools, is easy to clean, features a unique stand-up brush section, and is compact enough to fit under a countertop, but pretty enough to leave on top.

"As a beauty lover, I wanted to create a makeup case that proves sustainable products can be beautifully designed and highly functional," said Tonia Krauser, Founder. "Using more sustainable materials costs a little more and takes more time, but it's the right thing to do. And the end result is a gorgeous product that we feel good about."

Price: $150

Shipping: free to Canada & U.S.

Material: 32% recycled ocean-bound plastic

Impact: each case prevents 1.3 pounds of plastic from entering our oceans

Colours: Matte White & Gunmetal Silver – Dusty Pink & Rose Gold

Limited availability: online at www.oshenco.com

ABOUT OSHEN:

OSHEN is a female-founded, eco-conscious lifestyle brand that creates sustainable storage products made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. The debut product, the OSHEN Makeup Case, is the first makeup storage case made with recycled ocean-bound plastic. OSHEN's mission: more organized homes and cleaner oceans.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OSHEN