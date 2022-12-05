Los Angeles Rams and ARound Introduce the Next Generation of Stadium Augmented Reality, Sponsored by SoFi

ARound Expands Stadium-Wide AR With Addition of In-Venue Broadcast Integration on SoFi Stadium's Infinity Screen, In-Home Fan Experience; SoFi Signs on as First ARound Brand Sponsor

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Rams are introducing a new fan-focused technology experience at the stadium and at home. Debuting at yesterday's game, fans at SoFi Stadium were the first to experience shared augmented reality (AR) in an NFL game with the launch of ARound, a next-generation fan engagement platform designed to enhance gameday fun with live, real-world AR experiences, sponsored by SoFi, digital personal finance company and SoFi Stadium naming rights partner. First launched in August with the Minnesota Twins, ARound expanded its platform to include in-venue broadcast integration as well as an at-home AR experience.

On Sunday, fans at SoFi Stadium were the first to experience 'shared AR' in an NFL game with the Rams' launch of ARound.

ARound, part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, uses 3D spatial computing to localize content to individual users throughout the venue, enabling SoFi Stadium's 70,000 attendees to see the same real-time 3D effects and participate in the same shared experiences. Using the ARound Stadium app, fans point their smartphone at the field to open up a universe of AR effects, interacting with the physical venue and fellow fans in real time. ARound and the Rams have taken shared AR several steps further through new fan experiences custom to the Rams and to the NFL:

Infinity Screen AR : Fans can view effects like "Rampede" and "Make Noise" come to life on the Rams' state-of-the-art 70,000-sq. foot videoboard, The Infinity Screen, with AR experiences incorporated into the gameday production in real time, such as when a touchdown is scored or when the team takes the field.

Players in 3D : Key player callouts including Aaron Donald , Bobby Wagner , Cooper Kupp , Jalen Ramsey , Matt Gay , and Matthew Stafford are featured through special effects, making their personalities larger than life.

The Best Seat in the House, At-Home AR Experience : Fans can join the gameday festivities and contests through a life-size virtual stadium experience from their homes, mirroring what's happening during the game at SoFi Stadium.

SoFi: Official ARound Sponsor: Opening the door to this new, connected marketing medium, digital personal finance company and SoFi Stadium naming rights partner SoFi has signed on as ARound's first platform partner with stadium-wide AR games, contests, effects, and a remote experience amplifying the energy and excitement of Rams gamedays and the SoFi brand.

"We are thrilled to team with ARound and SoFi to incorporate AR into gamedays at the Rams House in unprecedented ways," said Marissa Daly, VP & GM, Los Angeles Rams Studios. "This experience is a continuation of the game-changing ways we've partnered with SoFi at SoFi Stadium and across Los Angeles to elevate the fan experience on gamedays and beyond."

"Fans come to the stadium to feel closer to the game, to the players, and to other fans. We developed ARound to enhance those feelings through highly immersive and interactive AR experiences that complement the action on the field," said Josh Beatty, founder and CEO, ARound. "And with products like Apple and Google AR Glasses already in development we're excited to open up the living room to blended TV experiences we know are the future of broadcast entertainment."

"At SoFi, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation to create seamless experiences for our members, all while fulfilling our mission of helping our members achieve financial independence," said Lauren Stafford Webb, CMO, SoFi. "We are proud to sponsor ARound's first-of-its-kind technology for Los Angeles Rams fans at the iconic SoFi Stadium to make their experience even more spectacular."

Journalists interested in covering the Rams launch can access the press kit here.

About ARound

ARound is a first-of-its-kind stadium-level shared augmented reality platform and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary suite of SaaS and DaaS solutions build for the modern marketer. ARound keeps audiences engaged by capturing their attention through immersive, interactive and shared experiences with fellow fans across the venue. Where other AR products offer isolating, singular experiences, ARound's massive multi-user AR – which uses 3D spatial computing to localize content – redefines what it means to be part of a connected fan experience. It was the winner of Stagwell's annual innovation competition which invests in new product ideas proposed by the network's 13,000+ employees. ARound and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud are a part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network build to transform marketing.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over four million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

