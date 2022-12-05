Education Finance Analyst Program Expands; Now Accepting Applications for 2023

Four veteran education equity organizations join forces to train the next generation of mission-driven finance professionals.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marked the official launch of the second cohort of the Education Finance Analyst (EFA) Program, a two-year paid fellowship offering full-time employment and training.

Preparing early-stage professionals from underrepresented backgrounds for mission-driven financial roles in education.

The EFA Program is a collaborative effort between Equitable Facilities Fund, Civic Builders, Level Field Partners and Afton Partners to recruit, train and employ early-stage professionals from underrepresented backgrounds – preparing them to succeed in mission-driven financial services roles across the education sector. Accepted participants will be matched with one of the four partner organizations.

"Now more than ever, organizations that support and invest in schools need talented young people who can empathize with the experiences of the communities we serve," says Equitable Facilities Fund CEO Anand Kesavan. "The EFA Program is literally our sector's future. We're thrilled to seed a pipeline for tomorrow's leaders - individuals who will put finance to work for social good for years to come."

Over two years, participants will address the financial and real estate challenges facing public charter schools, a growing social investing sector that promotes educational equity, particularly in economically disadvantaged communities of color. Each fellowship includes an initial four-week training program designed to foster mission-alignment, understanding of the education sector, development of technical skills and ongoing professional development and enrichment.

Upon completion of the fellowship, analysts may be eligible for continued employment or go on to take roles with mission-oriented investors, charter schools and other organizations committed to leveraging finance for social good.

The inaugural EFA program received over 400 applications. Three analysts were placed at Civic Builders and the Equitable Facilities Fund and are now completing their fellowships.

Jared Kane, a graduate of Rutgers Business School, was among the first analysts to participate in the program. "It's so much more than spreading numbers – it's a great place to learn this industry in a more holistic way," Jared says. "Being 100% mission-aligned with our portfolio schools makes an enormous difference in so many lives. It's our job to keep innovating on behalf of the generations that come after us."

Applications are being accepted through January 10, 2023.

About Equitable Facilities Fund

Equitable Facilities Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social impact fund created to provide long-term, low-cost facility loans that allow high-performing public charter schools to maximize the resources they dedicate to students. High-quality public charter schools promote bright futures for children across America, and EFF believes these schools should borrow under terms comparable to traditional public school districts. EFF administers an 'A' rated revolving loan fund, which recapitalizes using funds from Equitable School Revolving Fund's bond issuances, to offer high-credit, long-term, scalable bond investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.eqfund.org or email info@eqfund.org.

About Civic Builders

Civic Builders is the nation's leading nonprofit lender and developer, bringing high-quality educational opportunities to under-resourced communities through the development of public charter schools. Since 2002, the organization has supported the growth of dozens of schools educating more than tens of thousands of students annually. Civic Builders partners with philanthropists and capital providers to design and manage affordable, new financing and development solutions for high-quality schools. As a nonprofit organization with two decades of experience, Civic Builders' portfolio represents $1.45 billion invested into economically distressed communities to ensure all students have access to safe, positive, and student-centered learning environments. Learn more at www.civicbuilders.org.

About Level Field Partners

Level Field Partners works with high-quality charter school operators across the country to enable cost-effective access to first-class facilities. Level Field Partners is committed to providing real estate and related financing solutions aligned solely with the interests of charter school operators. Collectively, the Level Field Partners team has dedicated nearly 70+ years of experience supporting high-performing charter schools. LFP's dedication and deep sector expertise is evidenced by numerous charter school facilities projects, representing more than $1.1B in total project costs and 4.2MM+ square feet of educational space in 25+ states across 70+ projects. Learn more at www.levelfieldpartners.com

About Afton Partners

Afton Partners creates meaningful change in our communities by transforming public policies and practices so they are effective, sustainable, and serve those who need it most. By partnering with public agencies and nonprofits in K-12 education, workforce development, early childhood, and human services, Afton builds capacity, strengthens governance, and ensures resources are aligned and equitably distributed. Afton is a nationwide leader in charter school financial planning services. We have worked with more than 70 charter school networks of all sizes, from single-site operators just getting started to the largest charter school organizations in the country. Our work with charter schools improves school resource allocation decision making, informs school facility and school growth planning, and strengthens leadership and governance on fiscal matters. Learn more at www.aftonpartners.com

