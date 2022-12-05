Domino's® Releases 2022 Stewardship Report

Environmental and inclusivity goals outlined in new report

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, has published its 2022 corporate stewardship report, which reflects Domino's stewardship vision to provide the power of possible every day for the communities we serve, our people and the planet. It includes updates on the pathways that continue to be developed to meet future goals, which were first introduced in Domino's 2021 report.

"Domino's stewardship journey is being integrated into the fundamental aspects of what we do as a brand, as we continue to work to establish a long-term sustainable business, where the environment can thrive as our business grows," said Russell Weiner, Domino's CEO. "Our report provides updates on our commitment to 'put people first' with new measurements and goals. We continue to believe there are synergies between doing the right thing for our team members and the environment, while also doing the best thing for our business."

The report includes new 2030 inclusivity goals around representation of diverse talent. Other key highlights include updates on efforts to have carbon footprint goals officially validated by the SBTi, including goals for reductions in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, as well as reductions in forest, land, and agriculture (FLAG) emissions, according to new SBTi guidelines.

The 2022 corporate stewardship report also includes a summary of Domino's new consumer pizza box recycling campaign as part of sustainable packaging efforts. The cover of the report showcases Domino's updated pizza box, which features information about the recycled content of the box and how to recycle them (it's easy – eat, empty and place in bin!) A QR code on Domino's new boxes directs customers to recycling.dominos.com where they can read the facts and find their local pizza box recycling guidelines.

Consumers can find out more about Domino's recycling messaging, as well as the carbon footprint of their pizza, at stewardship.dominos.com.

