Amwins Appoints Jennifer Nuest to Accelerate Transportation Industry Practice

Amwins' first Transportation Practice Leader expands focus and expertise within the sector

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins, a global distributor of specialty insurance products and services, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Nuest to the newly created position of transportation practice leader, effective immediately.

(PRNewsfoto/Amwins) (PRNewswire)

In this new role, Nuest will be responsible for managing key business initiatives working alongside all Amwins' divisions and coordinating with other practice leaders (Casualty, Property and Professional Lines) to meet the coverage needs of Amwins' Transportation clients. Additionally, she will focus on executing strategic business and leadership objectives while partnering with retailers, developing key market relationships, and overseeing sector growth and expansion.

"Jennifer brings well-rounded expertise and experience to our team as we continue to invest in our industry specialization through adding resources to our practice groups," said Sam Baig, president of Amwins Brokerage. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the firm and look forward to her help in continuing to grow our Transportation business as a whole."

Amwins' market share in the transportation sector is currently over $2B in annual premium and includes 20 in-house products and programs. Through 13 Property & Casualty and eight Group Benefits specialty practice groups, Amwins' commitment to specialization helps our retail clients win new business and retain difficult accounts.

Nuest has 13 years of transportation insurance industry experience, previously working for a carrier, retailer and insurtech startup. Her skills span business and client relationship development, marketing, sales production, and loss prevention. In 2018, she was named a Top Woman to Watch in Transportation by Women in Trucking. Her expert insights have been included in various industry channels, including MCIEF Truck Talk and Freight Waves.

About Amwins

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $29 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com.

For further information contact:

Lisa Kuszmar

Telephone: 704.749.2780

Email: lisa.kuszmar@amwins.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amwins