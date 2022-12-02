Tampa General Hospital's Career Development Supports Professional and Personal Growth for Team Members

Tampa General director of operations started in the hospital parking garage.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Jackson, MBA, director of operations, orthopedics, neuroscience and infectious disease service lines at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) never expected to be in a leadership position when she joined the academic medical center 15 years ago, working as a parking attendant.

Stephanie credits her rise in the organization to the People Development Institute, a collaboration between Tampa General and the USF Muma College of Business that offers free education, mentorship, and leadership training to all of the hospital's team members.

Earlier this year, Tampa General's commitment to growing and developing its team members was recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State.

For more on Stephanie's journey, click on this link.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

