Outfit7's Talking Tom Time Rush Now Available Worldwide

An out-of-this-world chase begins in Outfit7's new runner game

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Tom Time Rush, the newest runner game from Outfit7 – one of the leading players in the endless runner segment – is now available to download on all major platforms worldwide. And, for the first time ever in Outfit7's endless running portfolio, all six characters are unlocked and available to run with from the beginning of the game.

Action-packed runner game Talking Tom Time Rush is available now. (PRNewsfoto/Outfit7) (PRNewswire)

Talking Tom Time Rush invites players to join Talking Tom and his friends on an action-packed chase across the universe. Together, they'll journey through the Magic Gate and travel to thrilling new worlds, running past everything from dinosaurs to erupting volcanoes. And with dynamic and mysterious side and special paths, there are exciting challenges and new mechanics to discover around every corner. Plus, there are unique outfits, rewards, and game-changing vehicles like pirate ships and stone bikes to unlock along the way.

"We're proud of the work we've done on Talking Tom Time Rush," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "It's a game full of adventure and fun for players of all ages and skill levels to enjoy, and a great addition to the Talking Tom & Friends gaming universe. With every new product we create, we're committed to building on our success and delivering high-quality gaming experiences for our players."

Take a look at the action of Talking Tom Time Rush in the new trailer. And then get to the chase with Talking Tom and his friends in this unique run across colorful worlds! The new game is available to download and play on all major platforms worldwide today.

ABOUT OUTFIT7: Outfit7 Limited is a dynamic force in mobile gaming, reaching a global audience of billions with its award-winning games. Powered by creativity and industry-leading expertise, the company's talented international team of over 400 people pushes the boundaries of the possible every day. Outfit7's 20+ games have now been downloaded worldwide over 19 billion times and up to 470 million fans play with them every month. Its portfolio also includes numerous chart-topping animated series, theme parks, and a licensing program. You can find more information at www.outfit7.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959700/Action_packed.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Outfit7