NEXGEN TECHNOLOGIES EXPANDS AS CEO JOSEPH JACOBONI ACQUIRES WALKABOUT WORKPLACE, A REMOTE EMPLOYEE MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Technologies announces the launch of NexGen Virtual following its acquisition of Walkabout Workplace. Originally making its debut in 2016, Walkabout Workplace presented an opportunity for remote teams to work together in a simulated virtual office environment. Their mission was to create a similar sense of culture and community present in in-person workplaces. Designed before the Covid-19 pandemic forced much of the workforce to go remote, it was uniquely positioned to take advantage of the sudden shift to remote work conditions.

In 2021, NexGen Technologies acquired Walkabout Workplace as part of a strategic expansion for NexGen Contact Solutions, a BPO/contact center founded in 2018. Already using the platform for their own workforce — allowing flexible work choices for employees well before it became standard practice — Joseph Jacoboni CEO of NexGen Technologies saw the potential the platform offered for solving management and corporate culture problems arising from an increasingly distanced workforce. Operated on any web browser, NexGen Virtual allows for fully remote work, integrated hybrid remote/in-person environments, and puts management back in control of daily operations.

"Since remote work became necessary, NexGen Technologies invested in the NexGen Virtual platform expansion and diversification to serve a variety of companies and industries. As an early adopter of remote work, NexGen Technologies firmly believe it can be successful — but only when managed appropriately. This platform allows a true sense of place, presence and belonging in company culture with a dispersed workforce, while also allowing appropriate oversight and accountability for management and employees alike."

– Joseph Jacoboni, Chief Executive Officer, NexGen Technologies

In an ambitious rebuild led by NexGen Technologies CTO, Oscar Flores, the acquired platform has been stabilized to allow for interface upgrades, increased features, and functionality. Rapid user expansion, and integration with widely used corporate software tools including Microsoft Teams and Cisco Webex make the hybrid working environment even stronger. Also included in the launch is the self-implementation version, making NexGen Virtual a viable and affordable platform for not only established enterprise companies and BPOs but also the SMB sector.

About NexGen Technologies

NexGen Technologies, LLC is the holding company of NexGen Contact Solutions and NexGen Virtual. Through NexGen Contact Solutions, the company offers exceptional BPO and customer experience services with full-access client transparency through the NexGen Virtual platform. As a standalone, NexGen Virtual is an innovative digital business management browser-based platform offering a centralized, controlled work environment for dispersed remote and hybrid workforces.

