Long Island Weight Loss Doctor, Dr. Howard Goodman, Announces Slim Down Long Island Campaign and Weight Loss Scholarship

MERRICK, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Howard Goodman and his practice, the Long Island Weight Loss Center in Merrick, New York, has launched an educational campaign, "Slim Down Long Island," to bring awareness to the obesity epidemic as people begin to set their new year's resolutions. In addition to the campaign, the practice is also offering a Weight Loss Scholarship to one individual who will win a free 12-week weight loss plan, valued at $6,000.

The Long Island Weight Loss Center offers a 12-week, all natural program, which begins with a cleansing of the gut to ensure the body is rid of toxins. Once the gut is cleansed, Dr. Goodman assists patients with a customized nutrition plan. In addition to nutrition, his facility offers red light therapy, signature body wraps, and body pulsing, focused on improving both the physical and emotional well-being of patients, and ensuring long-term success for patients.

"I am extremely excited about the opportunity to provide education to people who may not know where to start on their weight loss journey. For those who may have failed at other diets, and see no hope to try anything else, we're here to say that our approach is different. We work on cleansing the gut, healing the digestive system, and balancing the body's blood glucose and insulin and leverage our red light therapies, body wraps, and pulsing machines to accelerate weight loss, while arming you with tools that set you up for long-term success, not just short-term," said Dr. Howard Goodman.

Dr. Goodman encourages patients to set weight loss goals now, so that the new year starts on the right foot. Part of the campaign encourages current and former patients to refer friends and family to the practice, emphasizing the importance of having a support network during the journey. Dr. Goodman himself has lost more than 200 pounds and has successfully kept it off for over 15 years.

To qualify for the scholarship, individuals must have a minimum of 30 excess pounds to lose, and must have at least one health condition (eg, diabetes, high cholesterol, rheumatoid arthritis). The winner will be announced the first week of January 2023. To submit an entry for the Weight Loss Scholarship, all you have to do is simply send your name, phone number, and email address to slimdownlongisland@gmail.com along with a photo, noting at least one of the pre-qualifying health conditions.

"This is the first time we're offering a Weight Loss Scholarship. I am grateful to the Long Island community we serve, and would like to give back to one lucky individual who can benefit from our offerings. As someone who has been over 350 pounds at several points in my life, I know how hard it is to find something and stick to it. Not only have I been in your shoes, but our hundreds of patients have shared their success stories and transformations via Google reviews, which speak for themselves," said Dr. Goodman.

"With services all under one roof, we're really a one-stop-shop. We've seen patients not only lose weight, but alleviate medical conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, arthritis, and more. We're calling this a scholarship because after losing 210 pounds and keeping it off for more than 15 years, we've developed a multi-step process for long-term weight loss. The process is often described by patients as a college course for long-term weight loss and this insight led to the creation of the scholarship, with the goal of awarding someone who needs this college course to regain their health and vitality," added Dr. Goodman.

For more information about Dr. Goodman and his weight loss program, visit https://www.longislandweightlossdoctor.com/

About Long Island Weight Loss Center

The Long Island Weight Loss Center is owned by Dr. Howard Goodman, DC, who offers a supervised 12-week weight loss program in Merrick, New York. Dr. Goodman focuses on patients' long-term weight loss goals by caring for their physical and emotional well-being. The program has six phases including a gut cleanse, body detoxification, an all natural diet, body contouring, red-light therapy, and long-lasting support. The facility features BEMER FDA-cleared technology such as body pulsing machines and 10 red light therapy tables.

The Long Island Weight Loss Center is located at 50 Merrick Ave in Merrick, NY. The facility is open Monday-Friday (10AM – 7 PM), Saturday (10 AM – 4PM) and closed on Sunday.

The facility can be reached at (516) 986-9512 and visited online at https://www.longislandweightlossdoctor.com/ .

