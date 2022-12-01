INDOCHINO Executes Record Breaking Black Friday Four Day Weekend, Online and In Store

The Brand has Achieved an increase of 52% in Net Revenue, with Positive EBITDA and Positive Net Income, Year to Date

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, INDOCHINO , the global leader in custom apparel, announced that they achieved the brand's most successful Black Friday weekend to date, recording a 36% increase in sales versus last year. The brand also maintained all profit drivers at record levels during the most competitive shopping season of the year, including AOV, which grew by 18% year over year. This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns were the most comprehensive in the company's history, including a variety of bundles for bestselling items, spanning the brand's made-to-measure categories - suiting, shirting, outerwear, casualwear and the newly launched women's collection, at select locations.

As an innovative and award winning omnichannel brand, INDOCHINO provides customers differentiation through the unique combination of a highly personalized experience and exceptional quality, at an affordable price. INDOCHINO's unique omnichannel experience is rooted in its network of 86 showrooms across North America, which played a key role in the holiday's success, fitting thousands of customers throughout the weekend, a 16% increase in appointments year over year. The broad range of bundles and best prices of the year helped customers mix and match products to find the combination 'perfectly suited' for them.

INDOCHINO's online business proved particularly successful, exceeding forecasts by 23%, driven by loyal customers returning to refresh their wardrobes for the Holiday season. The brand created awareness and significant traffic by deploying its most diversified, differentiated and integrated media approach to date driving the cost per acquisition to its second lowest point of the year.

"With profitable growth as the core company wide priority, the team planned, and then executed this comprehensive campaign - achieving our most successful Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend ever, during the most competitive time of the year. The collaborative culture our leaders have fostered across all departments ensured we developed compelling offers, spread the word about them efficiently, and delivered a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience for customers, both in store and online." said Drew Green INDOCHINO's President and CEO.

In response to the overwhelming demand for appointments across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, INDOCHINO will also offer exclusive showroom only promotions through Sunday 12/4. Top offers include:

Suits starting at $329

3 Shirt Bundle for $149

5 Shirt Bundle for $239

3 Pant Bundle for $199

3 Luxury Pant Bundle for $249

Learn more and view all showroom locations at: www.indochino.com/showrooms

ABOUT INDOCHINO

As the global leader in made to measure apparel, INDOCHINO has developed the shopping experience of the future. Born out of the belief that you don't need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe, INDOCHINO was the first company to disrupt the retail sector by making perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale. The brand was also recently named to Newsweek and Statista America's Fastest Growing Online Shops list for 2022.

Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. These are made to their precise measurements and shipped directly to their door, hassle free. The company's omnichannel approach allows them to shop online or in person at any INDOCHINO showroom.

For more information, visit www.indochino.com and follow INDOCHINO's social media channels.

