GRACELIGHT HOME HEALTH SELECTS COMPLIA HEALTH'S CONTINULINK EMR

Family-Owned Home Health Provider Enlists Complia Health to Automate Processes, Create Efficiencies and Optimize Quality of Care

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Complia Health, a leading home health and hospice technology provider, announced today their selection by Gracelight Home Health, a provider of skilled medical services for elderly, chronically ill, disabled, and recuperating patients, to automate the agency through their ContinuLink platform.

"During our due diligence process we narrowed down our selection to six EMR solution providers and Complia Health emerged as the superior solution," explained CEO Bryan Chavarria. "At Gracelight we knew we had to modernize operations but didn't want to sacrifice quality of care. Their EMMA chatbot immediately differentiated Complia Health from other providers. The efficiency of their streamlined process, strength of their Clinical Edge application, attention to detail and overall process efficiency improvements, gave us confidence that this solution would automate Gracelight and enhance our service delivery," he added.

Complia Health technology solutions are designed to improve clinical outcomes and clinician and consumer experiences. Following are two of the solutions that will be delivered as part of the Gracelight contract.

Clinical Edge - An integrated Point of Care (POC) application that improves the quality of care by creating efficiencies in workflow processes, communication, and real-time flow of information.





EMMA - The dynamic face of Complia Health's ContinuLink platform, is an AI-powered chatbot which connects consumers, their devices, their care team, and agency administrators. Utilizing secured text messages, secured email communications and in-app chat options, EMMA streamlines communication to increase timeliness and convenience, improving front-line engagement, and efficiency and quality of care.

"There are many family-owned home care agencies that need to automate but want to be sure the technology partner they choose will improve efficiency without compromising quality," explained CEO Rich Berner. "We are honored to have been selected by Gracelight Home Health to help them to maximize efficiency while optimizing their quality of care," he concluded.

About Complia Health

Complia Health develops powerful, scalable, enterprise solutions that simplify processes and create efficiencies across clinical, financial, and back-office operations for healthcare agencies that deliver pre- and post-acute care. From supporting the widest range of payer models to simplifying the most complex billing scenarios, Complia Health addresses the entire continuum of care in one integrated platform. To learn more, visit http://www.compliahealth.com.

About Gracelight Home Health

Gracelight Home Health delivers highly skilled medical services that enable elderly, chronically ill, disabled, and recuperating patients to receive the medical care they need in the comfort and privacy of their home. All of Gracelight's services are provided with one goal in mind: To promote the highest degree of recovery, comfort, and independence to each individual. To learn more, visit https://gracelighthomehealth.com/.

