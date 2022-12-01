All Physicians Are Leaders: American Association for Physician Leadership to Debut Annual Conference in Chicago, Illinois June 9-11, 2023

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announced today a new event, an Annual Leadership Conference, that will convene the physician community with speakers, education, and networking dedicated to enhancing leadership skills.

The AAPL Annual Leadership Conference, whose theme is "All Physicians Are Leaders," is being created in recognition of the growing need for leadership training and recognition of physicians as leaders in the overall context of seeking to improve healthcare delivery.

Early bird registration is open through February 28, 2023. A call for proposals is now open.

Current planned topics offer a range of leadership training, as well as international speakers offering thought leadership, career and professional development, networking, and wellness activities.

"We look forward to providing a forum of education and thought leadership geared to enhancing physician leadership skills and expertise. The larger goal of physician leadership is to transform the model of healthcare into one that is more effective, efficient, and patient-centered," said Peter Angood, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), president and CEO of AAPL.

The AAPL Annual Leadership Conference will be held in Chicago, Illinois, June 9-11, 2023.

About the American Association for Physician Leadership®

The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has educated 250,000+ physicians across 40 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

