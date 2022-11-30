Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pure Storage Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago

Q3 revenue growth of 20% year-over-year

Subscription services ARR exceeded $1 billion

Increased FY23 non-GAAP operating income guidance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 6, 2022.

www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)
www.purestorage.com (PRNewsFoto/Pure Storage)(PRNewswire)

"An ever growing number of customers around the world trust Pure to provide the most advanced, reliable, and energy-efficient technology to satisfy their mission-critical data storage and management needs," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "With the power of our unique Flash-optimized technology and differentiated business model, we look forward to managing increasingly more of their data storage requirements."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights 

  • Revenue $676.0 million, up 20% year-over-year
  • Subscription Services revenue $244.8 million, up 30% year-over-year
  • Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1.0 billion, up 30% year-over-year
  • Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) $1.6 billion, up 26% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 69.0%; non-GAAP gross margin 70.9%
  • GAAP operating income $9.1 million; non-GAAP operating income $107.2 million
  • GAAP operating margin 1.4%; non-GAAP operating margin 15.9%
  • Operating cash flow $154.7 million; free cash flow $114.8 million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.5 billion
  • Returned approximately $24.5 million in Q3 to stockholders, repurchased 888 thousand shares

"Through solid execution, we delivered strong financial results in Q3 by growing revenue 20 percent and increasing our operating profits," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Our leadership in Flash management, enabled with our software, and declining cost of Flash is accelerating our progress in replacing traditional disk solutions and substantially reducing data center energy consumption."

Third Quarter Company Highlights

  • Extending Leadership in Sustainability: Pure introduced advancements in its sustainability efforts, helping customers dramatically reduce their energy use and environmental footprint. The Pure1® Sustainability Assessment gives customers visibility on their environmental impact and proactively suggests optimization opportunities, including power savings analysis and a greenhouse gas emissions monitor.
  • Portworx, Delivered as-a-Service: Pure announced a new fully managed service for Portworx® Enterprise to bring a Kubernetes-ready data plane to every developer that works on containerized applications. Now, the full suite of Portworx offerings can be consumed as a fully managed service. This provides ease of use and faster deployment of Kubernetes data on any cloud or on-premises storage, enabling DevOps and platform teams to operate and scale containerized apps into production in seconds.
  • Gartner Magic Quadrant: A leader for nine consecutive years:

Fourth Quarter and FY23 Guidance


Q4 FY23 (Approx.)

FY23 (Approx.)

Revenue

$810 Million

$2.75 Billion

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$130 Million

$430 Million

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

16.0 %

15.6 %

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

Pure will host a teleconference to discuss the third quarter fiscal 2023 results at 2:00 pm PT today, November 30, 2022. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available at the Pure Storage Investor Relations website, investor.purestorage.com. Pure will also post its earnings presentation to this website in advance of the call and post its prepared remarks to this website within 24 hours following completion of the call.

A replay will be available following the call on the Pure Storage Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-866-813-9403 (or +44 204 525 0658 for international callers) with passcode 884841.

Upcoming Events

Pure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 6:35 a.m. PT/ 9:35 a.m. ET
Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer (CPO)

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit
Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 11:20 a.m. PT/ 2:20 p.m. ET
Rob Lee, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

UBS Global TMT Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time: 8:40 a.m. PT/ 11:40 a.m. ET
Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time: 10:40 a.m. PT/ 1:40 p.m. ET
Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

Barclays Global TMT Conference
Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Time: 8:40 a.m. PT/ 11:40 a.m. ET
Rob Lee, CTO and Kevan Krysler, CFO

The presentation(s) will be webcast live and archived on Pure's Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com.

----

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com.

Analyst Recognition

Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays
Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Distributed File Systems & Object Storage

Connect with Pure

Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, our growth potential, particularly within certain customer segments, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the potential for inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering impacts, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 6, 2022. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of November 30, 2022, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Business Metric

Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to long-term debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)




At the End of



Third Quarter of
Fiscal 2023


Fiscal 2022






Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$          795,931


$          466,199

Marketable securities


669,173


947,073

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,053 and $945


435,618


542,144

Inventory


61,355


38,942

Deferred commissions, current


69,397


81,589

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


176,741


116,232

Total current assets


2,208,215


2,192,179

Property and equipment, net


248,606


195,282

Operating lease right-of-use-assets


163,676


111,763

Deferred commissions, non-current


165,735


164,718

Intangible assets, net


53,379


62,646

Goodwill


361,427


358,736

Restricted cash


10,544


10,544

Other assets, non-current


40,785


39,447

Total assets


$        3,252,367


$       3,135,315






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$          102,879


$            70,704

Accrued compensation and benefits


159,231


205,431

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


108,514


78,511

Operating lease liabilities, current


31,114


35,098

Deferred revenue, current


647,116


562,576

Debt, current


573,855


Total current liabilities


1,622,709


952,320

Long-term debt



786,779

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


147,110


93,479

Deferred revenue, non-current


601,103


517,296

Other liabilities, non-current


40,937


31,105

Total liabilities


2,411,859


2,380,979

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,475,794


2,470,972

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(23,753)


(8,365)

Accumulated deficit


(1,611,533)


(1,708,271)

Total stockholders' equity


840,508


754,336

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$        3,252,367


$       3,135,315

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal


First Three Quarters of Fiscal


2023


2022


2023


2022









Revenue:








Product

$         431,281


$         374,913


$      1,247,045


$         949,736

Subscription services

244,769


187,827


696,182


522,542

Total revenue

676,050


562,740


1,943,227


1,472,278

Cost of revenue:








Product (1)

135,546


129,721


395,322


309,935

Subscription services(1)

74,169


58,227


211,576


165,658

Total cost of revenue

209,715


187,948


606,898


475,593

Gross profit

466,335


374,792


1,336,329


996,685

Operating expenses:








Research and development (1)

180,008


147,808


506,971


419,296

Sales and marketing (1)

212,140


193,172


637,129


567,054

General and administrative (1)

65,054


51,890


173,300


138,500

Total operating expenses

457,202


392,870


1,317,400


1,124,850

Income (loss) from operations

9,133


(18,078)


18,929


(128,165)

Other income (expense), net

(2,814)


(7,953)


(8,410)


(20,090)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

6,319


(26,031)


10,519


(148,255)

Income tax provision

7,106


2,700


11,919


9,947

Net loss

$              (787)


$         (28,731)


$           (1,400)


$       (158,202)









Net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted

$             (0.00)


$             (0.10)


$             (0.00)


$             (0.56)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net
loss per share attributable to common stockholders,
basic and diluted

300,984


287,462


298,101


283,918









(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

















Cost of revenue -- product

$             2,984


$             1,634


$             7,454


$             4,547

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

5,814


5,555


16,978


15,098

Research and development

42,390


36,797


120,482


102,343

Sales and marketing

18,441


19,151


54,740


54,317

General and administrative

17,350


12,863


45,460


31,458

Total stock-based compensation expense

$           86,979


$           76,000


$         245,114


$         207,763

PURE STORAGE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)



Third Quarter of Fiscal


First Three Quarters of Fiscal


2023


2022


2023


2022









Cash flows from operating activities








Net loss

$                   (787)


$              (28,731)


$                (1,400)


$           (158,202)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

25,719


21,506


72,268


59,605

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs

803


7,857


2,406


23,011

Stock-based compensation expense

86,979


76,000


245,114


207,763

Impairment of long-lived assets


471



471

Other

(1,361)


2,060


67


8,576

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:








Accounts receivable, net

(33,791)


4,282


106,216


106,788

Inventory

(5,489)


3,280


(17,981)


38

Deferred commissions

549


(12,354)


11,175


(20,395)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(38,504)


12,672


(54,067)


(12,283)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

9,253


7,243


26,073


22,061

Accounts payable

29,065


(4,989)


22,536


(14,256)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

19,628


5,701


(18,196)


(35,251)

Operating lease liabilities

(6,897)


(7,889)


(28,339)


(22,094)

Deferred revenue

69,529


39,937


168,336


106,054

Net cash provided by operating activities

154,696


127,046


534,208


271,886

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment(1)

(39,916)


(25,718)


(97,910)


(81,217)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



(1,989)


Purchases of marketable securities

(74,878)


(185,667)


(92,129)


(503,038)

Sales of marketable securities


32,896



146,934

Maturities of marketable securities

111,302


133,388


352,295


303,158

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(3,492)


(45,101)


160,267


(134,163)

Cash flows from financing activities








Net proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,867


22,580


19,131


33,743

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

20,569


18,915


39,965


36,641

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

(4,568)


(679)


(256,145)


(1,284)

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(3,143)


(2,106)


(16,130)


(8,670)

Repurchases of common stock

(24,565)


(56,215)


(151,564)


(130,608)

Net cash used in financing activities

(7,840)


(17,505)


(364,743)


(70,178)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

143,364


64,440


329,732


67,545

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

663,111


350,796


476,743


347,691

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$             806,475


$             415,236


$             806,475


$             415,236



(1)

Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.7 million and $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022 and $10.5 million and $6.2 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023


Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$      2,984


(c)










$      1,634


(c)











46


(d)










42


(d)











251


(e)






















3,306


(f)










3,207


(f)





Gross profit --
product


$  295,735


68.6 %


$      6,587




$ 302,322


70.1 %


$  245,192


65.4 %


$      4,883




$  250,075


66.7 %
































$      5,814


(c)










$      5,555


(c)











204


(d)










279


(d)











269


(e)






















24


(g)










24


(g)





Gross profit --
subscription
services


$  170,600


69.7 %


$      6,311




$ 176,911


72.3 %


$  129,600


69.0 %


$      5,858




$  135,458


72.1 %
































$      8,798


(c)










$      7,189


(c)











250


(d)










321


(d)











520


(e)






















3,306


(f)










3,207


(f)











24


(g)










24


(g)





Total gross
profit


$  466,335


69.0 %


$    12,898




$ 479,233


70.9 %


$  374,792


66.6 %


$    10,741




$  385,533


68.5 %



(a)

GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e)

To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(f)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(g)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023


Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$     86,979


(c)










$     76,000


(c)









1,479


(d)










4,230


(d)









2,098


(e)










2,631


(e)




















551


(f)









3,676


(g)




















3,838


(h)










3,739


(h)




















382


(i)




Operating
income (loss)

$     9,133


1.4 %


$     98,070




$  107,203


15.9 %


$   (18,078)


-3.2 %


$     87,533



$   69,455


12.3 %





























$     86,979


(c)










$     76,000


(c)









1,479


(d)










4,230


(d)









2,098


(e)










2,631


(e)




















551


(f)









3,676


(g)




















3,838


(h)










3,739


(h)




















382


(i)









803


(j)










7,857


(j)




Net income
(loss)

$       (787)




$     98,873




$ 98,086




$   (28,731)




$     95,390



$   66,659


























Net income
(loss) per
share -- diluted

$      (0.00)








$     0.31




$       (0.10)







$       0.22



Weighted-
average
shares used in
per share
calculation -- 
diluted

300,984




15,431


(k)


316,415




287,462




20,835


(k)

308,297





(a)

GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue.

(b)

Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c)

To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d)

To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.

(e)

To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(f)

To eliminate impairment of right-of-use assets associated with cease-use of a certain facility.

(g)

To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.

(h)

To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(i)

To eliminate acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses.

(j)

To eliminate amortization expense of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our long-term debt.

(k)

To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).

Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


Third Quarter of Fiscal


2023


2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$             154,696


$             127,046

Less: purchases of property and equipment(1)

(39,916)


(25,718)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$             114,780


$             101,328



(1)

Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $3.7 million and $2.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-301690607.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.