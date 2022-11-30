OWN IT, a MaxOne Brand, and ŌURA Announce Partnership to Empower Athletes with Personalized Coaching Solution

MaxOne's OWN IT Coaching App featuring personalized Oura Ring Data is now available throughout college athletics.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ŌURA , the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance, announced a new partnership with MaxOne's OWN IT Coaching System to empower athletes with personalized data-driven sleep and health coaching. MaxOne's OWN IT Coaching System will now integrate metrics from the Oura Ring to deliver personalized biometric data and actionable sleep and health insights to athletes and their teams.

Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns Point Guard. Image supplied by ŌURA. (PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to offer the power of the ŌURA data to all of the coaches and athletes using the OWN IT app. It's our passion to empower every athlete to become their best selves both on and off the field. We do this by providing actionable coaching based on their biometric data," said Jason Mejeur, CEO of MaxOne. "The outcomes are clear and proven. By providing the student-athlete with access to their own biometrics and personalized recommendations for lifestyle changes, the athlete is guided towards improvements in recovery, sleep, and overall health and wellness."

MaxOne and ŌURA also share a common bond with Chris Paul, All-Star point guard for the Phoenix Suns, an investor for MaxOne and brand ambassador for both companies. "I love seeing these two brands coming together. I know that if I get the proper amount of sleep, I am going to be ready for whatever," Paul shared. "The work that OWN IT and ŌURA are doing with teams will help thousands of athletes by making their sleep data actionable."

The OWN IT System includes an athlete-facing app and coach consulting services alongside an Oura Ring for every athlete. Teams can now make purposeful actions grounded in data by providing players with access to 24/7 biometric insights across key health metrics like heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate, temperature trends, sleep quality and quantity, and respiratory rate.

"We're excited to bring the power of ŌURA's continuous and personalized data and insights to the OWN IT app," said Jen Crawford, Director of Customer Success, ŌURA. "Athletes will be able to better understand how they're resting and recovering, which can make radical impacts on their performance. With this collaboration, athletes can monitor their personal health metrics over time and access actionable insights and behavior change suggestions made available through the OWN IT experience."

Coaches and teams interested in learning more about how they can leverage these innovative capabilities to optimize performance can visit www.ownitapp.com .

About MaxOne

MaxOne is the leading Digital Coaching Platform (DCP) in amateur sports. Its purpose is to help coaches build athletes to live and compete like champions, on and off the field. MaxOne was founded in 2014 and recently launched the OWN IT App to leverage biometric data and transform athlete wellness into performance. The OWN IT App is backed by 15 years of research and empowers coaches and athletes to drive sustainable habits to change for their athletic career, and beyond. To learn more about OWN IT, visit www.ownitapp.com .

About ŌURA

ŌURA is the company behind the Oura Ring - the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. ŌURA believes health is a daily practice and, with personalized insights and guidance, you can control the course of your health to live a more balanced life. The Oura Ring tracks all stages of sleep and recovery and accounts for daily activity to provide practical steps for long-term improvement. Founded in 2013, Oura Health is headquartered in Oulu, Finland, with offices in Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego. ŌURA has raised capital in the past from Lifeline Ventures, Forerunner Ventures, Temasek, The Chernin Group, JAZZ Venture Partners, and MSD Capital, among others. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/ .

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.

(PRNewsfoto/MaxOne) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MaxOne