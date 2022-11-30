ExchangeRight's Net-Leased DST Achieves 151.80 to 157.63 Percent Total Returns Including Return of Capital

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExchangeRight, one of the nation's leading providers of diversified real estate DST and REIT investments, has successfully brought its 31st offering full cycle out of a total of 83 offerings launched on behalf of investors. Net-Leased Portfolio 10 DST, a $45.7-million diversified portfolio of properties net-leased to recession-resilient tenants, paid stable and increasing distributions throughout its entire hold, including through the entire COVID pandemic and recent economic volatility, and was ultimately acquired by a REIT. ExchangeRight provided investors with multiple options at exit and total annual returns ranging from 7.26 to 8.24 percent, maintaining its perfect track record of meeting or exceeding return projections on all of its offerings since its inception.

PASADENA, Calif. - Properties included in ExchangeRight's Net-Leased Portfolio 10 DST, a $45.7-million diversified portfolio of properties net-leased to recession-resilient tenants (Wednesday, November 30, 2022). (PRNewswire)

The portfolio consisted of 22 net-leased properties diversified across 205,675 square feet, nine states, and 10 national tenants with investment-grade credit or otherwise creditworthy financial metrics. The portfolio's tenants included CVS, Dollar Tree, PNC Bank, NAPA Auto Parts, and Tractor Supply, and all operate in necessity-based industries.

Upon sale, ExchangeRight provided portfolio investors the option to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange, perform a 1031 exchange, receive cash, or a combination of these options. For investors who chose to complete a tax-deferred 721 exchange into the acquiring REIT, the total return on sale including cash flow to investors was equivalent to 152.85 to 156.87 percent of initial capital investment based on the current value of the REIT shares provided as a part of the transaction. For investors who chose to cash out or complete a 1031 exchange, the Net-Leased Portfolio 10 DST total return on sale including cash flow was 151.80 to 157.63 percent of initial capital investment.

"We are pleased to announce this 31st full-cycle event as we celebrate our 125th consecutive month since our inception of meeting or exceeding distributions to investors," said Joshua Ungerecht, a managing partner at ExchangeRight. "We founded ExchangeRight to protect investors and provide stable income through market cycles and particularly recessions and economic crises. We are proud of how this offering demonstrates that commitment and of how we were able to exceed projected returns for this portfolio due to its resilient design."

About ExchangeRight

ExchangeRight pursues its passion to empower people to be secure, free, and generous by providing REIT, fund, and 1031 DST portfolios that target secure capital, stable income, and strategic exits. The company strategically syndicates net-leased portfolios of assets backed primarily by investment-grade corporations that successfully operate in the necessity-based retail and healthcare industries, as well as diversified value-add portfolios of inline and outparcel retail properties shadow-anchored by strong-performing grocery tenants. Please visit www.exchangeright.com for more information.

