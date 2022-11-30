CTS Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Managed Services Platform

CTS affirms commitment to providing secure communication solutions for mission-critical enterprise applications with SOC 2 Type 2 accreditation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Communication Technology Services (CTS), an in-building and campus connectivity solution provider, has successfully attained System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance through an audit performed by Alchemi Advisory Group, LLC, an independent security and compliance organization. This accreditation confirms that CTS has a strong commitment to security and to delivering mission-critical managed communication services that protect the privacy and confidentiality of client data. Achieving compliance demonstrates that CTS has the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

SOC 2 compliance is a widely-recognized auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 compliance confirms CTS's controls and processes meet certain AICPA Trust Service Criteria, verified through an in-depth independent audit, as they relate to security, availability, and confidentiality of a system. The SOC 2 report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of CTS's controls to meet the standards for these criteria and was issued with no exceptions.

John Tegan, Chief Executive Officer, said "As a company, CTS is committed to total customer satisfaction, scalability, engineering expertise, and flexible operational and business models to meet our customer's most stringent connectivity requirements. When outsourcing their mission-critical networking needs to CTS, customers rely on us to safeguard sensitive information using strong security and privacy management systems and controls to minimize risks and maintain compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and internal policies. With our SOC 2 compliance, customers can have confidence through third-party validation that CTS is committed to recognized industry standards for security, business continuity, and risk mitigation that will scale to meet their most demanding enterprise connectivity requirements."

About CTS

CTS (Communication Technology Services) provides custom, carrier-grade connectivity solutions for enterprises and mobile network operators, solving and managing the most complex networking challenges. Leveraging our advanced design and network operations centers, CTS provides our customers with industry-leading customer service. Our ability to design, build, run and support connectivity solutions that power our customers' mission-critical applications is unmatched.

