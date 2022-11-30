Blue River Advises SPI on Acquisition of Intech Equipment and Supply

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue River Financial Group, Inc. ("Blue River"), a leading North American middle market investment banking firm, announced it served as exclusive M&A advisor to Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI) in its recent acquisition of Intech Equipment and Supply. SPI is a leading value-added distributor and fabricator of mechanical and building insulation products and a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (IEP). SPI's acquisition of Intech will provide a platform to build upon as they expand into the spray foam market more broadly.

Founded in 1982, Specialty Products & Insulation (SPI) supplies products that conserve energy, preserve worker safety, and provide noise abatement throughout the U.S. and Canada. SPI's product lines include 35,000 SKUs across commercial, industrial, residential, marine, and OEM markets.

Jon Perry, CEO at SPI stated, "Intech is a clear leader in the spray foam industry. We liked the culture at Intech from the very beginning and felt they would be a great fit as part of SPI. We see a really bright future as a combined company."

Founded in 1995, Intech Equipment & Supply has served as a pioneer in the spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation industry. Intech offers contractors spray foam equipment, mobile spray foam rigs, parts, education and training.

"The timing was right and we're all excited about the future with SPI." said John Toolis, President of Intech Equipment and Supply.

Lewis VanLandingham, Vice President at Blue River, commented, "It's exciting to be a part of bringing together two great organizations, especially when it's clear that the partnership will enable them to better serve their customers and the market."

"We are fortunate to have great clients like SPI and IEP who have a clear vision for their strategic growth. It helps us as advisors connect them with organizations like Intech, that are well aligned both strategically and culturally," said Christopher Caron, Managing Director with Blue River.

