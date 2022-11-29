Texans Move Toward Tobacco-Free Nicotine Pouches as Sales Skyrocket in US for Second Consecutive Year

MISSOURI CITY, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicotine pouch sales in the United States rose by 30% in 2021, with Texas consumers more often using pouches to replace their previous tobacco products, according to a new Nicokick report released today. Swedish-based Nicokick has led the industry in transitioning smokers to healthier alternatives. In fact, 45% of daily users report using nicotine pouches to help quit smoking.

(PRNewsfoto/NicoKick) (PRNewswire)

"The demand for smokeless nicotine products in the U.S. grew exponentially over the course of the pandemic, particularly in the online marketplace where Texas is overrepresented in e-commerce sales. As a result, Nicokick was uniquely positioned to service customers in a safe manner that ensured they could receive their products without the threat of getting sick. Online customers also want better value, and Haypp Group continues to deliver by offering a wide selection of top-selling products at a lower cost thanks to investments in new facilities that slash delivery times," said Markus Lindblad, Head of External Affairs at NicoKick's parent company, the Haypp Group.

"Smokeless nicotine also offers consumers a discreet product that doesn't impact those around them. According to our findings, nearly two-thirds of nicotine pouch users see that as the main advantage of using these kinds of products while another 50% emphasize the fact that these products don't impact the people around them in the same way cigarettes or other tobacco products might. By offering smokers a healthier product with a greatly reduced social stigma, nicotine pouches have helped former users of tobacco products shift to oral nicotine products, resulting in better health outcomes."

Tobacco-free oral nicotine can be made more discreet through online purchasing, allowing for products to be delivered straight to your door as opposed to being bought from behind a counter at the convenience store. This also adds to the safety of these products through online age verification that ensures these products are not being bought and consumed by underage individuals. By verifying one's identity, limiting the number of products in a purchase, and in some states requiring a signature for delivery keeps oral nicotine products from falling into the wrong hands.

Nicokick remains one of the fastest growing retailers in this industry, and will continue to expand its infrastructure and operations to better serve customers across the country, particularly in Texas. Last month, Nicokick opened its first Texas-based warehouse, improving our ability to cut down on shipping times while passing savings onto consumers through lower prices. With 42% of those in the southern U.S. purchasing all of their tobacco and nicotine products online, Nicokick is prepared to meet the current and growing demand as the market continues to reflect the benefits of tobacco-free oral nicotine products over competing tobacco products.

Read the full report here.

About Nicokick:

Nicokick is the world's leading e-commerce company in the smokeless industry, present in seven countries where we served more than 680,000 active consumers during 2021. As users move away from traditional tobacco products toward healthier smokeless options, NicoKick's sales have continued to surge over the past two years throughout the country. The site is quickly becoming a one-stop shop for consumers interested in learning more about and purchasing smokeless tobacco products. To learn more about NicoKick, visit the website at: https://nicokick.com/learn-more.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicokick