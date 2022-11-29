KIMPTON SURFCOMBER HOTEL PARTNERS WITH UNREVEALED (NRVLD.co) TO HOST UNDER REPRESENTED COMMUNITIES DURING MIAMI ART WEEK 2022

Taking Place Nov. 30-Dec. 4, The Second-Annual Multi-Day Gathering Will Spotlight The World's Most Prominent Women-Led Communities And Support Children's Educational Organizations

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, an Art Basel-preferred property situated oceanfront in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District, has partnered with UNREVEALED (NRVLD.co), the new Web3 Community from Bellwether Culture, UZO Media Productions, and Moss Martin Media, for the second year in a row to host an unforgettable multi-day gathering during Miami Art Week 2022 (Nov. 30 – Dec. 4).

"The atmosphere surrounding Miami Art Week is always electric — and Kimpton Surfcomber is the ideal place to get in on the action this year," said Mohan Koka, the property's General Manager. "The program we've put together with our esteemed partners for 2022 is going to be unforgettable, shining a well-deserved spotlight on the women who are changing our world for the better."

Coming off the heels of an extraordinary NYFW event, NRVLD, is back in Miami Beach to transform Kimpton Surfcomber into the ultimate mecca for creators, brands, and investors to discuss, activate, and collaborate on Web3-related initiatives. With a strong focus on celebrating distinguished women-led communities like World of Women, Boys Club, Entreprenista, and BAD BITCH EMPIRE and supporting children's educational organizations like The Children's Trust, and World of Women Foundation, NRVLD will continue to solidify Kimpton Surfcomber's reputation as the premier hotel for Miami Art Week B2B festivities this year.

"Celebrating two years of amplifying our industry's brilliance and innovation, we're excited to bring back NRVLD to Kimpton Surfcomber this Art Week," said Uzo Udu, Co-Founder of NRVLD. "This year, we're honored to feature an absolute powerhouse lineup of women-led communities, to continue inspiring collaboration and vision in Web3 and NFT initiatives."

"NRVLD is once again poised to be the gathering grounds for high value Web3 and NFT-related communities this Art Week," said Pavan Bahl, CEO of Bellwether Culture and Co-Founder of NRVLD. "In addition to our star-studded roster of industry leaders and remarkable experiential events, this year we're thrilled to enhance our partnerships with national and local children's educational organizations and can't wait to greet and immerse our future leaders into NRVLD."

NRVLD at Kimpton Surfcomber Miami Art Week events and special guests include:

"BAD BITCH EMPIRE is thrilled to partner with NRVLD to bring together female investors and entrepreneurs across the most innovative industries," said Lisa Carmen Wang, Founder and General Partner of BAD BITCH EMPIRE. "At BAD BITCH EMPIRE, our mission is to build unapologetic wealth and worth for women by investing in companies that create exponential impact for women and the world. We cannot think of a better place to celebrate than with our colleagues and friends at Miami Art Week who are also committed to this mission."

"We are so excited to partner with NRVLD and Kimpton Surfcomber and give our Entreprenista League members exclusive access to learn more about Web3 and an opportunity to network with other b2b communities," said Entreprenista co-founder Courtney Spritzer. "We are looking forward to bringing our community together to watch a live Web3 with MCG podcast interview between Michelle Cordeiro Grant and Shannon Snow, COO of World of Women on Dec 2."

At the recently renovated Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, the magic of South Beach is always just a few steps away. Guests have direct access to the sand and sea and innovative outdoor shopping and dining are just beyond the hotel's front door. The hotel has transformed itself into the ideal spot for South Beach social gatherings, from curated DAYLIFE activities to craft cocktails at The Social Club, from dining beneath the stars at High Tide Beach Bar and Grill to intimate hangouts in private pool cabanas.

About Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

Managed by Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Surfcomber sits on the Atlantic Ocean's edge along 200 feet of oceanfront property in the heart of South Beach's Art Deco District on historic Collins Avenue. With direct beach access in this fashionable destination, the fully renovated hotel offers visitors a distinctively relaxed, yet worldly guest experience, within a "backyard bliss" design-driven environment. At Surfcomber, guests will enjoy the perfect quartet of sun, surf, sand and social.

About UNREVEALED (NRVLD.co)

At UNREVEALED (NRVLD.co), we produce unique invite-only experiential and wellness gatherings. Open to brand leaders, technologists, artists, athletes, and activists. An approachable space where folks can learn, strategize and collaborate on web3-related initiatives. Previous participants of our experiences include Alexis Ohanian, Swan Sit, Pitbull, Marjorie Hernandez, Richard Entrup, Alexei Falin, and Deepak Chopra.

