FemiClear, known for its ever-growing line of all-natural vaginal health products, announced its newest offering this week: a 2-day remedy for bacterial vaginosis symptoms.

FemiClear Launches Ground-Breaking Product for Bacterial Vaginosis Symptoms in Walgreens Stores Nationwide

This remedy, which, like all its products, can be purchased over the counter, works quickly and is highly effective. With just a 2-day dose, it is proven to kill 99.9% of the bacteria that can cause bacterial vaginosis* and 91% of users reported their BV symptoms were eliminated**.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Bacterial Vaginosis is the most common vaginal problem for women between the ages of 15 and 44. It's also uncomfortable, unpleasant, and can lead to long-term health issues if left untreated. With this offering, women will have the ability to address their symptoms with a quick trip to their local Walgreens store.

Product Highlights:

FemiClear's formula consists of ultra-pure, certified organic olive oil. The olive oil undergoes a patented oxygenation process that, when combined with Thymol, creates an ointment with highly antibacterial properties.

FemiClear's BV remedy has been proven to kill over 99.9% of Gardnerella Vaginalis*, a bacterium that can cause Bacterial Vaginosis.

91% of users reported that symptoms were eliminated. **

FemiClear products do not require a prescription.

Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) Symptoms product can be found in select Walgreens, Amazon, and at www.femiclear.com.

FemiClear is on a mission to tackle taboo topics in women's health, creating over-the-counter products that are proven effective and made with all-natural ingredients. FemiClear's parent company, OrganiCare, is a women-led business founded in 2016, in Austin, Texas and has quickly become a leader in transforming the natural healthcare products industry, establishing a new benchmark in scientific rigor to prove efficacy in its products. To learn more about FemiClear and its family of products visit www.FemiClear.com .

*An independent accredited lab performed an in vitro (non-human/non-animal) time kill study to measure the amount of Gardnerella Vaginalis that was killed. An overgrowth of Gardnerella Vaginalis, can cause a bacterial vaginosis (BV) infection, but might not be the only cause. Data on file.

**As self-reported in a comprehensive IRB approved study of >100 women. Individual results may vary. Data on file.

