Digital Global Systems RF Detection Integrated Into Indra CROW Counter-UAS

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indra Sistemas, S.A,, a leading global technology engineering company for the aerospace, defense, and mobility sectors, has integrated leading-edge RF detection from Digital Global Systems (DGS) into its CROW counter-UAS platform. With DGS RF detection, CROW adapts to the specific needs of the environment being protected; integrates and combines use of different sensors and countermeasures; with the possibility of redundant use of sensors in terms of both number and location.

Advancements in wireless and computer processing have enabled devices to become smaller and more capable. Just as innovation has delivered increased capability, Radio Frequency-enabled devices significantly increase vulnerability and risk. Cyber and physical security strategies must now include components that address threats from RF-enabled devices.

DGS CLEARSKY™ provides anomalous signal detection and multiple geolocation techniques for any signal of interest in the 70 MHz to 6 GHz range. Anomalous signals include:

Unintentional interference

Intentional signal interruption (jamming)

Communications devices encroaching on a protected area

UAVs (aka "drones")

Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of DGS, stated, "We recognize Indra as a global leader in the defense industry. They are rigorous about selecting components for CROW and we are thrilled to be included in this leading-edge solution for drone threat management."

CLEARSKY™ combines machine learning and a real-time analysis of signal characteristics to rapidly detect drones and other anomalous activity without the reliance on a library of known drone signals. Additionally, CLEARSKY™ is frequency agnostic, meaning a transmissions can be detected and classified outside of frequency bands where drones typically operate. This ensures that drones that have been modified to operate outside the regulated frequencies can be detected.

About DGS

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in northern Virginia, DGS blends broad experience and deep expertise in the fields of telecommunications, critical infrastructure protection, and defense. DGS has been awarded approximately 100 patents with 25 patents pending for the advancement of spectrum monitoring and RF data management, enabling the capture and analysis of wideband spectrum data at the point of intercept for applications that deliver real-time situational awareness.

