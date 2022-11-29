Air Corsica Takes Delivery of First ATR 72-600 Aircraft Powered by Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW127XT-M Engines

New engines are more fuel efficient and less expensive to operate than previous models

LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, ATR and Air Corsica today celebrated the delivery of the first PW127XT-M-powered next generation of ATR 72-600 aircraft. The debut of the upgraded PW127XT engine series, which will be the standard powerplant for all ATR42/72-600s, delivers significant improvement in operating costs, maintenance, and sustainability for regional turboprops.

The Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127XT engine (PRNewswire)

Pratt & Whitney Canada has also signed a customized 15-year Fleet Management™ Program (FMP™) agreement with the airline for the long-term maintenance of the PW127XT-M engines, which provides predictable, pay-per-hour engine maintenance, lower operating costs, and maximized engine value by unlocking its full time on wing capability.

"Our relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada goes back more than three decades, when Air Corsica launched inaugural service with an all-ATR fleet in 1990 equipped with Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW100 engines," said Hervé Pierret, Member of Management Board, Air Corsica. "We have seen great success with these dependable engines that allow our airframe to accommodate the challenges of flying short legs all year long, and connecting our island communities to mainland. The flexibility of the new fleet of ATR aircraft, powered by the versatile PW127XT-M engines and optimized with the Fleet Management™ Program, will allow us to sustainably grow and prosper over the decades to come."

Revealed at the Dubai Airshow in November 2021 and certified by Transport Canada Civil Aviation in August of 2022, the PW127XT engine series is the new standard in global regional turboprop aviation. It delivers 3% greater fuel efficiency on top of Pratt & Whitney Canada's PW100 turboprop engine family, which already provides 40% greater fuel efficiency and related emissions compared to regional jets on the typical missions they fly.

"This was a highly efficient development, certification, and entry-into-service process achieved in close collaboration with ATR. We offer our congratulations to both Air Corsica and ATR on this significant milestone," said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. This FMP™ agreement is indicative of our long-standing commitment to service excellence through an engine-maintenance solution that will provide Air Corsica 15 years of cost protection for their specific business and investment, so they can focus on serving their customers."

Learn more about the engine series and innovative tailored service solutions offerings on the PW127XT product page.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit www.prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here.

Pratt & Whitney

+1 (860) 565-9600

media@prattwhitney.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pratt & Whitney) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney