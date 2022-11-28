Bradford White enhances protection with exclusive partnership

Leading water heating and storage manufacturer's Vitraglas® tank lining is now infused with Microban® antimicrobial technology, setting a new industry standard for protection

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading American manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces that its proprietary Vitraglas® tank lining will now incorporate Microban® antimicrobial technology to provide additional protection against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on the surface of the interior tank lining.

Bradford White's Vitraglas(r) tank lining is now infused with Microban(r) antimicrobial technology, setting a new standard of protection for the water heater industry. (PRNewswire)

"We're delivering unprecedented protection that no other water heater manufacturer can offer," said Louise Prader, senior director of product management for Bradford White. "Microban® antimicrobial product protection* enhances the premium protection of our Vitraglas® technology and offers our customers an additional layer of protection."

Bradford White water heaters are the only water heating products that offer residential and commercial customers this additional level of tank protection at no additional charge. This innovation is a direct outcome of Bradford White's ongoing research and development efforts in response to a wide range of market, technology, regulatory and environmental trends.

Vitraglas® tank lining with Microban® antimicrobial product protection is now a standard feature on tank-type water heaters from Bradford White. Vitraglas® prolongs the life of the water heater by keeping corrosive elements from reaching the steel of the tank and other components. The addition of Microban® antimicrobial technology protects the Vitraglas® tank lining against the growth of bacteria, mold and mildew on the surface of the lining.

The Microban® antimicrobial technology is integrated into the Vitraglas® formula and then applied to the inside of the tank, coils and/or flue tubes during the manufacturing process. After application, the Vitraglas® lining is baked on at approximately 1,600 degrees for a hardened, long-lasting finish. Through this exclusive manufacturing process, the Microban® antimicrobial technology becomes a permanent part of the coating that continues its protection for the lifetime of the water heater.

Antimicrobials have been safely used for many years. The Microban® antimicrobial technology used in Bradford White products is silver-based, which has been used for decades in a range of applications, and carries both the EPA and European Union approval for direct food contact.

Microban® has been a trusted brand and leader in antimicrobial technologies since 1984. Their technologies can be found in thousands of consumer and industrial products around the world, including a variety of plumbing fixtures and household appliances.

For more information about Microban®, visit https://www.microban.com.

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization/disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

*Microban® antimicrobial technology protects the product and does not protect users or others.

